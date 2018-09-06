"I'm Knowingly Violating The Rules": Booker Releases Confidential Kavanaugh Docs

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:16

Update: Booker has released 12 pages of previously confidential emails related to Kavanaugh, including one email thread titled "racial profiling":  

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Thursday said that he would release "committee confidential" documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a move he admits would be "knowingly violating the rules" and may result in his ouster from the Senate. 

Booker said "I am right now before your process is finished, I am going to release the email about racial profiling and I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate." 

The email in question was part of a massive Monday night document dump from a Bush administration lawyer, hours before Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings began. 

While Democrats are technically unable to prevent Republicans from confirming Kavanaugh, Booker's announcement appears to be aimed at discrediting or otherwise casting Kavanaugh in a poor light in order to derail the confirmation. 

Booker questioned Kavanaugh on Wednesday night about his stances on racial inequality referring to emails from his time as a White House counsel for President George W. Bush. But, Republicans later pointed out, one of the emails he was referring to was labeled as "committee confidential." -The Hill

Booker's threat frustrated Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who shot back: "How many times you going to tell us that?"  

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) admonished Booker as well, telling Booker - a 2020 Democratic hopeful: "Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate," adding "This is no different from the senator deciding to release classified information. ... That is irresponsible and outrageous."

Kamala piles on

Another Democratic hopeful in 2020, Kamala Harris - who got her start in politics working underneath powerful California State Assembly speaker Willie Brown, 30 years her senior, began to browbeat Kavanaugh during Wednesday's confirmation hearing over whether the USSC nominee had discussed the Mueller investigation with anyone - alluding to a specific person at the Kasowitz Benson Torres law firm. 

Harris seemed less interested in building a case for recusal than making sure Kavanaugh knew that she knew that he knew someone at Kasowitz and that she could introduce that fact into the record at any given moment between now and the final vote on the floor. -Above The Law

Let's see if anyone from Kasowitz appears on the witness list...  

Politics

DarkPurpleHaze Bill of Rights Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Wow...what an idiot Booker is!

This is a great example of mob mentality and how quickly an emotional schizm can become unraveled when you're surrounded by fellow crazies who are trying to outdo each other. What a spectacle!

There's no doubt in my mind that most of these people are severely emotionally crippled in a sickening way. 

These are the type of toxic/corrupt village idiots that commonsense folks  150 years ago would've run out of town or arrested and hung for being a clear danger to society.

Today...these people are elected and supported by the MSM/Hollywood complex and the guy/Trump with commonsense is seemingly surrounded by the hyena pack.

But...has he been baiting them and luring them into going to far???

Trump's about to go on the offensive when he whips out his pen to sign an EO declassifying the DOJ/FBI FISA applications and supporting (fake) evidence.

The went too far with the fake NYT piece and gave him the opening to expose (((them))). Idiots. 

 

SDShack Hopeless for Change Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

No, this is evidence of something much more severe. This is psychotic behavior being exhibited on a MASSIVE scale by the elites... power brokers, media, corporate execs. etc. The veil is being lifted and society needs to understand what is happening. There is no way to compromise with psychotics. Dangerous times for all are rapidly approaching. Plan accordingly.

Uncle_Cuddles Tom_Pain Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

It IS a nothing burger. The dims have nothing left but to try to find imaginary racism and play the race card. Time and time again it's the same war cry...RAY-CIST!!!  Ray-cist emails, speeches, actions, hand signals, this is what's left of the Dim platform, cry racism! As a white male hetero, if Dims want to call me a racist for protesting their lunatic policies, I will not object, but I will not cower in fear and back down like alot of other of our elected reps would do.

Trogdor Killtruck Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Oh - and just watch - on the VERY slim chance they kick his punk-ass out of the Senate, he'll STILL get his golden parachute retirement benefits and be declared a "hero" to the mentally and emotionally challenged.  Probably rack up a couple million on a Go-Fund-Me page.  Such is the state of insanity in this world.

Too bad they don't do things in his preferred "Soviet Style" and take him out back and put a .32 behind his ear.

I feel like half the world is taking crazy-pills.

wolf pup Killtruck Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Agreed... but the weak kneed GOP will “understand” and scold him in private and that’ll be that. 

 

It’s a BIT RICH watching the Dems whining about classifying documents needlessly, to hide possible negative feedback. 

Just a tad nauseating. 

 

If the GOP would wake the flock up already. This Dem Party is not the old Dem Party that this GOP wishes it were playing with. 

This is the ObamaLand Mafia Party. All this faction understands is mob rule and force. 

 

Sadly, the GOP is ill equipped. 

nuubee DarkPurpleHaze Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

I'll bet you there's nothing remotely disqualifying for Kavanaugh in those documents. The sheer number of pages indicates it is a total farce of a document release purely intended for kubuki theatre. I mean, who honestly even has 42,000 pages to their name? If I were writing my life story every day in a diary I wouldn't have this many pages to my name, it comes out to writing 10 pages about what happened each day for your entire adult life.

This means Booker will release them, have zero affect on his nomination, and lose his position for violating the rules. I'm fine with this.

Agent P nuubee Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

He's not releasing shit.  He's getting much more effect by screaming/threatening "I will release the racial profiling email!" at the top of his lungs as loudly and as often as possible while safely keeping his seat vs. actually releasing what he knows is a nothing burger and potentially risking removal.  This isn't about blocking Kavanaugh, it's about keeping the hate flowing on the left. 