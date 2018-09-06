"A Stunning Betrayal": Hannity Slams "Swamp Sewer Creature" Behind Anonymous NYT "Hit Piece"

Shortly after President Trump lashed out Wednesday night at the "GUTLESS anonymous person" who penned an intensely critical New York Times op-ed describing the "resistance" inside the administration, Fox News host Sean Hannity took to the airwaves for his nightly prime-time show, where he and guest Newt Gingrich took turns slamming the "extraordinary statement of arrogance" as a piece of "deep state" propaganda, and its author as a traitorous, arrogant individual hell-bent on undermining not only the administration, but the American democratic system.
Gingrich accused the author of intentionally sabotaging the US government while comparing the anonymous author to disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was stripped of his security clearance and let go from the FBI for spearheading an clandestine operation from within the bureau to stop Trump from serving as president. Hannity slammed the piece as a "stunning betrayal" while highlighting Trump's myriad accomplishments during his brief time in office (breakthroughs involving North Korea, the economy and tax reform among them) as evidence against the author's claim that Trump is heedlessly amoral. The author of the op-ed is clearly just another "swamp sewer creature" who "can't stand the new sheriff in town," Hannity said.
"Whoever this anonymous super-patriot is who wrote the anti-Trump hit piece in the New York Times, I would argue dangerously published, is nothing more than a swamp sewer creature who can’t stand that there is a new sheriff in town," Hannity said on his show.
Whoever wrote the op-ed clearly believed that they had the "moral authority" to take on the president and defy the popular will of the American people, Gingrich said. By writing the piece, the anonymous official effectively decided to take undermine "the entire American system."
"They are taking on themselves the moral authority to break to law, to repudiate the commander in chief, to basically repudiate our whole constitutional process and they are now going to decide what they think is right… when you think about it is amazing statement of their willingness to make themselves bigger than the entire American system. And it tells you what people mean when they talk about the swamp and they talk about the deep state," Gingrich said.
"Here's a person emerging anonymously in The New York Times to say in essence, 'Yes, I am the deep state" and I am going to do everything I can to make sure that President Trump cannot perform the job that the American people gave him,'" he added. "That’s an extraordinary statement of arrogance from the part of some person who didn’t win the election, didn’t run for office and has never told us what they believe in."
Hannity added that he had "never seen a president that worked so hard to stick to the promises he’s made", adding that the piece's author clearly "has an agenda, and the agenda is to make themselves look good and hurt the president" and that the author had a genuine "contempt" for the American people.
The full segment below:
When your friends become your enemies..
How about Addressing the Problem...?
Prediction: there will be no coup. trump won't go after anyone. everyone will forget about this and we will be onto the next "look squirrel" distraction next week, as the global economy collapses and the IMF (that means YOU and ME) bails out countries. Global Socialism, bitchez
This news will give more votes to Trump to continue his 2nd term. The real scare is what happens after Trump presidency and I can't imagine what the nightmare will be. Do you really think the Deep State will let any contenders in their 2022 game?? Think again. They won't make the same mistake twice. They will milk America to the very last drop of blood.
if you consider wallstreet part of the "deep state" and you understand basic economics, you would know that the milking has never stopped, and in fact is getting worse.
If there has been a betrayal, it is the one committed by Trump. After questioning everything about our unconstitutional fighting in MENA during the campaign, he has continued and augmented it and even abdicated his duties with respect to his position as CIC.
Trump has hired more CFR rats than Obama.
Trump's Treasury Secy is a known felon.
Trump's Commerce Secy is a Rothschild traitor.
Trump allows John Bolton and Henry Kissinger in the White House.
Trump supports both Zionism and the Yemen war atrocities of the House of Saud.
Trump supports the Federal Reserve and America's sovereign debt is increasing rapidly.
Did Trump supporters really want all this betrayal when they voted for him in November, 2016? Only an intellectually dishonest supporter would tell you that the unfortunate outcome spelled out above is all part of 3D chess and making America great again.
I'm so tired of hearing people say, ridiculously, "Well, he's better than her!"
I don't know how cankles would have differed from him, except that I know the stock market would be nowhere near the highs it's at now. I'm not sure if that's a good thing or bad thing. Probably a bad thing long term. Market is too detached from earnings and reality.
In reply to If there has been a betrayal… by Uchtdorf
I pledge to keep sharing the glaring truth. Please do the same.
"Sean, you gotta go the way the political winds are blowing. Your income depends on ratings"
Can we wonder how many more voters are aware of the terms "deep state" and "swamp" and the realities that are now on full display than there were 2 years ago???
Vote rigging will keep it close is November so vote, and vote with the future in mind.
Millions were beginning to think that that Trump wasn't really leading the charge against the NWO and that he was really part of the NWO himself--just like the NYT and the person who wrote the op-ed, but by attacking Trump, these NWO stooges proved Trump is leading the charge against the NWO, and proved (after the Sarah Jeong scandal) to just as many others that the NYT really is the most trustworthy institution in America ... just when both the NYT and Trump needed some street cred the most ... and there's no way we are getting played ... and there's no way this could be just theater ... or a psyop ... oh wait ...
I was beginning to wonder if anyone else could see the obvious.....
STill happy about the Tax cuts and the changes that directly benefit me for once. Happy about the 2000+ pedo arrest, Happy about ICE doing their Job and deportations up, Happy about MS-13 being targeted, Happy about the constant so called Liberals heads exploding.
"I don't know how cankles would have differed from him".
You're kidding, right? Really. Please take a minute here:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-07-29/full-list-hillarys-planned-tax…
And none of this nonsense has slowed Trump down. If anything, this is strengthening his position. Do you think this will serve to weaken his base of support? Of course not, it will help cement it. They just proved what Trump has been saying all along about the Deep State/Swamp. The claims of a Silent Coup have now gone from conspiracy theory to verified conspiracy fact.
You're totally missing the point. Trump is part of the coup or he wouldn't be doing all the things I mentioned above. At best, the elites have broken into two camps and are at war among themselves...in addition to crushing the serfs.
This proves a few things......
Libs are more militant than conservatives
More Lib's work in the federal government than conservatives
Lib's hold their ideology over country
At what point do we stop referencing tabloids like the NYT? I dont hear Hannity discussing what the daily Globe reports. By reporting on it they elevate it to the level of real news. Like it or not, these leftist tabloids are still controlling the narrative and the right is still left simply reacting to whatever they do and say.
but the NYT has sacrificed itself and now the world can begun to heal.
Washington DC is 95% democrat...
Keep telling yourself that.
Some people don't mind looking stupid. It's their natural state.
Or their intent.
wait, what? How does the NYT publishing something make it a fact? Am I missing something? It's like the national enquirer to me.
Just imagine, for one fantasmagorical second, that Trump planted this article with the Failing NYT thru a surrogate and will reveal this at some point in the future...could the failing NYT survive after printing this kind of Fake News?
I am fantasising big time that this is true, but sadly I think I'll be disappointed.
Roger Stone (a trump business and political advisor for decades) "released" his own sex tape to the press through a surrogate, just for the publicity. Capiche?
You believe the NYT!?
Ha! The NYT is a bunch of stupid delusional racists, hypocrites, and assholes.
Damn ND,,, if you can't see what is going on I guess it really is 'all over'!
Exposing the traitors comes in many forms. The "anonymous OpEd" has triggered the battle that has been brewing.
FAIL
Let's try flipping the fucking script
OBAMAO hired more out and out jackwads (Cass Sunstein, JUST for ONE example) than any other President EVER did.
OTaxaBAMA Treasury Secy is a tax cheat.
OBAMYOU had Georgy Soros and Eric Schmidtspit to the WH HUNDREDS of times.
OBAMotel6 allowed all sorts of rabble AND Hank Kissinger in the White House.
OBAMohammed supports INFIDELS and the Yemen war atrocities of the House of Saud. Good Christ - he started this shit! (and don't get me started on Syria, or Libya - don't drone me Nobel.....)
OBAMADEBT increased the nations debt by 10 TRILLION during his reign of shit.
OBAMSCOOP - the Baskin Robbins cone maker, FIRED GM's CEO....yeah...see Trump doing that? ......................................(no)
What's your point.....you have none.
You are stuck in some binary false dichotomy paradigm, my friend. I consider Obama to be just as much a traitor as Trump. You were a debt slave under Obama and now you are even more so under Trump. How you think that you're better off is baffling to say the least.
@uchtdorf You completely miss the point of the outrage about the NYT oped. It is not whether Trump is making good or bad decisions or improving the lives of americans or making the world a safer place. What the outrage is about is that one or some officials believe that they have the moral right to undermine a sitting president regardless of constitution. That is the definition of treason - a hanging penalty. In our democracy we the people elected a president and there are constitutional methods to remove a president. A small cabal cannot be permitted to undermine our democracy. And this position on the constitutionality and the outrage about the oped is quite independent of who is presdent or which political party he belongs to.
and
Clowns In Action & Federal Bureau of Intoxication
didn't know what is in and out of the Whitehouse nor allow apparently such,
"Trumptard attracting, leftist attracting, bombshell' books of the POTUS private life to be out and published?
and there are no criminal charges of falsification, name callings or any wrongdoings or even as a "Hit Piece"?
Right?
Another deep state author released the new "Fire and Fury" #1 New York Times Bestseller With extraordinary access, lol
without OJ approval/knowledge and the aid of the alphabet companies?
Give them something to chew? 24/7
The sure thing is people will divide on opposite side and fight each other
Trumtards supporting more than ever even impatient till they vote him again
on the other hand leftist, Democrats and all those deep state operative groups including Antifa, KKK even millennials following the lead jumping off the cliff.
Deep state strategy making them busy and divided is working
OJ is an ugly swamp creature & the others MSM etc are playing the opposite 'anti trump'
So what is the point of supporting him?
Exactly right. Contention is a powerful tool and keeps us serfs at each others throat and not focused on the real enemy.
You know what, Dinglehead, let's hear a few words on the topic from the real socialists. I mean, we don't have to guess what the socialists are saying. They tell us every day. It's right out in the open.
New York Times op-ed by anonymous Trump official gives implicit support for palace coup
By Eric London
6 September 2018
World Socialist Web Site
Excerpt:
On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times took the unprecedented step of publishing an anonymous opinion piece by a “senior official” within the Trump administration titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”
In the op-ed, the unnamed official, who by definition is either a cabinet member or a leading aide to Trump, acknowledges a previously unknown level of palace intrigue aimed ultimately at removing Trump from office.
The author notes that “many of the senior officials in [Trump’s] own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” He or she admits that cabinet members have discussed plotting to remove Trump without initiating the congressional impeachment process.
“Given the instability many witnessed,” the op-ed reads, “there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until—one way or another—it’s over.”
This last phrase—“one way or another”—is a green light for Trump’s ouster from within the White House itself.
The machinations of high-level government officials, acting with the support of substantial sections of the corporate and military-intelligence apparatus, have nothing to do with the hostility that broad masses of working people harbor against the Trump administration for its wars and its attacks on social programs, immigrants and democratic rights.
The op-ed explicitly states the right-wing character of the ruling class “resistance” to Trump: “To be clear,” it explains, “ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.”
The senior official references Trump’s corporate tax cuts, its policies of corporate deregulation, and its massive military expenditures as examples of the “bright spots” of the administration.
No reference is made in the op-ed to the administration’s forced separation of thousands of immigrant parents from their children, of its support for the Saudi dictatorship and its criminal war in Yemen, or of Trump’s appointment of far-right judges to staff the federal courts. Instead, it appeals for a more aggressive foreign policy aimed against Washington’s two chief global competitors, Russia and China, the latter through its North Korean ally.
“Take foreign policy,” the op-ed states. “In public and in private, President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and displays little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations.”
The opinion piece concludes by calling for “all Americans” to heed the words of the late Senator John McCain, whom the author calls “a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue.” The commentary adds, “Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them.”
The op-ed is the latest in a coordinated series of events in recent days dating from John McCain’s death on August 25, which was followed by a week-long official mourning period featuring eulogies by war-mongers and corporate hacks from the Democratic and Republican parties.
Before the flags could be raised back to full-mast, the corporate media began publishing revelations from a forthcoming book by Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward detailing how leading Trump officials have been waging a civil war within the White House to control the conduct of the administration.
Among the revelations included in Woodward’s book are claims that Defense Secretary James Mattis referred to Trump as a “5th or 6th grader” on questions of foreign policy, and that Chief of Staff John Kelly referred to Trump as an “idiot.” Woodward writes that the former director of the National Economic Council, Gary Cohn, would remove documents from Trump’s desk to prevent him from enacting trade restrictions against Mexico, Canada and South Korea.
“I stole it off his desk,” Cohn apparently told a White House staffer. “I wouldn’t let him see it. He’s never going to see that document. Got to protect the country.”
Trump reportedly also called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb southerner.”
Though these revelations are striking for what they reveal about the depth of the crisis within the ruling elite, this choreographed campaign by powerful sections of the ruling class has a definite, three-fold purpose.
First, it is an effort to strengthen anti-Trump tendencies within his own cabinet and facilitate what powerful sections of the ruling class view as the “best outcome” of the current crisis: neutralizing Trump’s impulsiveness without allowing the divisions to “spill into the streets,” as former CIA Director John Brennan worried on a recent episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher .
Second, the campaign is a signal to those sections of the corporate elite and the military-intelligence agencies still backing Trump to reassure them that any move against him will produce an even further shift to the right in terms of military spending and corporate tax cuts and deregulation.
Third, it is an attempt to lay the foundation in popular consciousness for an intensified move to either oust Trump from office or force him to cave to their political demands with nauseating references to “national unity,” “patriotism,” and “putting country first.”
This just sounds like an excerpt from Woodward's book, Fear. What do you want to bet it is Bolton. The Neocons hate Trump and Bolton is the current insider.
How can any of us any longer be either surprised or even upset by such articles? It is no longer a question that the MSM, owned by Zionist interests, want him out.
Trump is an ambivalent figure but by God he is doing more things right that the alternative.
Thanks for posting that. Too many on ZH throw the word "Socialist" around as if it meant nothing more than "Whatever I Don't Like."
Anyone who considers the Democratic Party, the New York Times and the rest of the corporate media, to be "Socialist" simply does not know what the word means and is advertising their ignorance.
I think the Socialists are correct, that the threat to Trump is coming from the Right. Not the far-right "alt-right" of nuts like Alex Jones, FOX News, Breitbart, "Q", Richard Spencer, Cernovich and Posobiec and their ilk. The institutionalized political Right. The Right that controls both parties, to the point that Ronald Reagan would be ousted from today's Republican Party as a "RINO," and would be to the Left of the Democratic Party platform on most matters.
There's a reason we've spent $30 Trillion on the banking/Finance sector over the past decade, and $10 Trillion on War; yet we can't even come up with an idea to improve healthcare finance, domestic infrastructure, K-12 and Higher Education, retirement, housing; when to simply provide all such things for "free" to citizens would have cost about 10% to the total squandered.
Not that I agree with the government paying for all of such things, but when the Oligarchs extract $40 Trillion over 10 years while the nation is going broke and the citizens are losing their standard of living; well, that's what raw power looks like.
You can tell who the Trump people are and who the Oligarchs' people are. The Trump people are the stumblefucks who can't get their story straight and don't do anything except play to the media. The Oligarchs' people are the ones who passed Paul Ryan's tax cut bill and are pretty much waiting to Trump to self-destruct to take over.
The Socialists have been onto this from the start, predicting that Hillary would lose to Trump and cheering it on in a malicious way. The actual Left has always hated Hillary far more than they've ever hated Trump. It's the Oligarchic Right that hates Trump and would have loved Hillary.
Gingrich is my favorite swamp creature.
The Deep State and progs are completely melting down, it's like, now that the six month long McCain funeral procession is over and Kavanaugh is assured to be the next justice on SCOTUS...they are unraveling ;-)
For sure they're in a panic. Which makes them very careless, and dangerous. It's going to be a bumpy ride from here out. They're openly bragging about sabotaging the elected President, exposing the reality of the deep State to regular Joe's, even to those with their head in the sand. It's a bad move that will back fire in the coming election!
Woo hoo! The one-percenters get themselves another Supreme Court Justice. Now THAT'S democracy! You go, one-percenters!
Each day like XMAS, still not tired of winning
Jeff Sessions is the one who wrote the article!
IMO it was peter pan or the invisible man
second star to the right and straight on till morning...
(I can see his fly wires...)
My first guess was John Bolton however, it could also be Rod Rosenstein.
jeff sessions is terrified of his own shadow, it is most likely the ex-mayor of new york who have a great relations with the NYT.
It will all come out in due time. There are no secrets in Washington, just patience and precise timing to guarantee maximum political leverage and impact.
I would consider Gingrich a swamp creature...
Of course he is. Look at his solemn betrayal with regard to the Contract With America back when he was the Speaker.
Big deal. It is clear that the entire DOJ is full of Dems who break the law to get Trump.
You really believe Trump got friends? I doubt that!
Where's he sitting?
It really bothers some that a commie doesn't have that chair.
