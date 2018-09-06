Trump Saboteur Op-Ed Backfires: LA Times Calls "A Coward"; Greenwald: "Unelected Cabal"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:33

An op-ed written in the New York Times by an anonymous "senior official in the Trump administration" has drawn harsh rebuke from both sides of the aisle and beyond - after everyone from President Trump to Glenn Greenwald to the Los Angeles Times chimed in with various criticisms. 

The author, who claims to be actively working against Trump in collusion with other senior officials in what they call a "resistance inside the Trump administration," has now been labeled everything from a coward, to treasonous, to nonexistent. 

Trump, as expected, lashed out at the "failing" New York Times - before questioning whether the the mystery official really exists, and that if they do, the New York Times should reveal the author's identity as a matter of national security.

Trump supporters, also as expected, slammed the op-ed as either pure fiction or treason - a suggestion Trump made earlier Wednesday. 

What we don't imagine the anonymous author or the Times saw coming was the onslaught of criticism coming from the center and left - those who stand to benefit the most from Trump's fall from grace, or at least probably wouldn't mind it. 

In an op-ed which appeared hours after the NYT piece, Jessica Roy of the Los Angeles Times writes: "No, anonymous Trump official, you're not 'part of the resistance.' You're a coward" for not going far enough to stop Trump and in fact enabling him. 

If they really believe there's a need to subvert the president to protect the country, they should be getting this person out of the White House. But they're too cowardly and afraid of the possible implications. They hand-wave the notion thusly:

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis."

How is it that utilizing the 25th Amendment of the Constitution would cause a crisis, but admitting to subverting a democratically elected leader wouldn't?

...

If you're reading this, senior White House official, know this: You are not resisting Donald Trump. You are enabling him for your own benefit. That doesn't make you an unsung hero. It makes you a coward. -LA Times

Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald - the Pulitzer Prize Winning co-founder of The Intercept, also called the author of the op-ed a "coward" whose ideological issues "voters didn't ratify." 

Greenwald continues; "The irony in the op-ed from the NYT's anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being "anti-democratic" while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency."

So who is the "coward" in the White House? 

While the author remains anonymous, there are a couple of clues in the case. For starters, Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs points out that the New York Times revealed that a man wrote the op-ed, which rules out Kellyanne Conway, Nikki Haley, Ivanka and Melania (the latter two being CNN's suggestions). 

A second clue comes from the language used in the op-ed, and in particular "Lodestar" - a rare word used by Mike Pence in at least one speech. Then again, someone trying to make one think it's pence would also use that word (which was oddly Merriam-Webster's word of the day last Tuesday). 

A pence-theory hashtag has already emerged to support this theory; #VeepThroat

Given the Op-Ed's praise of the late Senator John McCain, never-Trumper and Iraq War sabre-rattler Bill Kristol tweeted that it was Kevin Hassett, the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. Of course, Kristol and whoever wrote the op-ed are ideologically aligned, so one might question why he would voluntarily work against this person. 

So while we don't know who wrote the op-ed, it appears to be backfiring spectacularly on its author(s) amid wild theories and harsh rebuke from all sides of the aisle. 

We're sure Carlos Slim - the largest owner of the New York Times and once the richest man on earth, is having a good laugh at Trump's expense either way... for now. 

Perhaps Trump can push the "fabrication" angle longer than NYT can retain the moral high ground - especially after they hired, then refused to fire, Sarah Jeong - a new addition to the NYT editorial board who was revealed in old tweets to be an openly bigoted, with a particularly deep hatred of "old white men." 

The New York Times stood by Jeong - claiming she was simply responding to people harassing her for being an Asian lesbian - only to have their absurd theory shredded within hours. Jeong in fact has a multi-year history of unprovoked and random comments expressing hatred towards white men. 

And now she's right on the front lines of perhaps the greatest attempt to smear Trump yet. Not exactly a good look for the Times at a time when MSM credibility has already taken a hit. How many broke bread with the Clinton campaign leading up to the 2016 election?

Comments

Vote up!
 297
Vote down!
 5
mtl4 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:47 Permalink

Coup d'etat, in every sense of the word.......Constitution? What's that?

Roaches aren't even scurrying when you turn the lights on anymore.

Trying to overthrow an elected standing government is the very definition of treason.

Vote up!
 121
Vote down!
 7
Adolfsteinbergovitch Freeze These Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

Stupid cunt, you belong in a concentration camp.

It is noticeable that the deep state still moans and bitches without any strategy or expected results other than sowing discord. This will backfire as it always does. 

That they didn't understand and adapt to the Trump method is a testimony to their lack of intelligence and abundance of idiocy. 

Unexpected results will happen... For them. 

In the meantime, I am pretty sure Teflon Don wears his Kevlar undies consistently. 

 

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 5
FireBrander 847328_3527 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

I KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THE SENIOR OFFICIAL!

It's >>>>> STEVE BANNON!

Oh, wait, no, sorry, Trump kicked him out...

Regretting that yet Mr. Trump? Maybe it's time to make some changes? Bring in those that OPENLY SUPPORT YOU rather than those that secretly collude to bring you down?

dipshit.

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1. "Editors" across the Nation are OPENLY COLLUDING to bring down a President.

2. "Social Media" is OPENLY COLLUDING to bring down a President.

3. 100's of Billions in 'ABC/123' agencies WATCHING ALL OF US, and Trump is CLUELESS as to the identity of this mystery person?

4. These "Colluders", thinking they're doing me a favor...LOL...if they remove Trump...Just wait and see who I vote for next time...you ain't seen nothing yet!

5. All of this collusion, and still, an Incumbent Democrat Senator is struggling to defeat an R challenger that 28% of likely voters polled "Never heard of"!

http://media1.s-nbcnews.com/i/today/z_creative/NBC%20News_Marist%20Poll…

!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The leaker is PENCE!

LOL! 

Can this get any more ridiculous?

1. Left/Swamp gets rid of Trump...and they have Pence! Yikes!

2. Get rid of Trump and Pence...well, now...then you have...Paul Ryan!

"We share your anguish in losing this great man," Ryan told McCain's family as he started his tribute

"John McCain was one of the bravest souls our country ever produced. He deserves to be remembered as he wished: A patriot who served his country well. A man of state. God bless John McCain."

Vote up!
 46
Vote down!
 3
Keyser NoDebt Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

This work of fiction is going to come back and bite the NYT's in the ass, big time... There is no resistance "Senior Insider" inside the Trump administration and every claim they made has already been denied... Now, if we only had an AG that would stand up for his POTUS... 

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 3
Super Sleuth RAT005 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Headlines across Alt Media now look like this: 

TREASON: The New York Times Conspires with Deep State to Galvanize the Coup Against Trump

 

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=103270

 

This seditious op-ed by the NYT is really great news as it will produce all sorts of unintended consequences.

It’s now official: “The Gray Lady commits T R E A S O N in broad daylight!”

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 1
Creative_Destruct Boing_Snap Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

The TDR ( Trump Derangement Syndrome) "infected" seem committed to constantly and consistently overplaying every crappy hand they're dealt. They are thus committed to destroying any all all credibility they ever had or could have.

And so, even if the MSM wasn't "the enemy of the people" they are proving they are and transforming themselves into it.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Whoa Dammit bob_stl Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

On another thread I made a joke that NYT will say that Trump had been abducted by aliens next. Then I looked at Drudge and they have a story link that says "Four UFOs spotted over Trump golf course." Although it does link to a Dauly Mail story, can the NYT be far behind with a "Help! Help! The Grays have taken over the White House" headline?

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6136563/Four-UFOs-spotted-flyin…

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
glenlloyd The Alarmist Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

I knew this was going to backfire. The libs are still using the old playbook that doesn't work anymore.

They think that they can publish this drivel and it'll make people move away from Trump. They are wrong, that's old school crap and no one's playing that game anymore.

The more they bitch and complain the more the ranks will tighten behind and support Trump.

He might not be the savior but by God it was clear from the beginning that the leftists didn't want him so that's what people wanted.

It's a new day for politics in the US and the libtard twats can go fuck themselves.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Bubba Rum Das glenlloyd Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

Wake Up!
let me please give a reminder to all fellow Fight Club members: As Globalist Jeff Bezos (one of the worlds richest men) owns the Washington Post; Globalist Carlos Slim (another one of the worlds richest men) who is also a Jew from Spain originally & owns the majority of Mexico's telecommunications system; also owns the controlling stock in the New York Times. 
Carlos Slim is a Foreign National who has dual citizenship in the U.S. (like Soros), and there is verifiable evidence connecting him to the Sex Slave Trade & illegal drug exportation Cartel linked businesses throughout Columbia, Central America & Mexico.

This Clinton apparatchik, Carlos Slim is attempting to control the 'False Narrative' regarding the 'Resistance' through the New York Times; whereby this could easily be LEGALLY CONSTRUED as 'TREASON' ON THE PART OF A FOREIGN NATIONAL WHO ALSO HOLDS U.S. CITIZENSHIP.

CARLOS SLIM IS THE REAL CULPRIT HERE, REGARDING THESE CURRENT ISSUES.

Vote up!
 33
Vote down!
 3
Manthong RAT005 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

In case anybody out there haven’t figured it out yet…

This is another tactic that the Fascist left (demonstrably the Deep State and their minions at the NYT) is using to confuse everybody.

This includes their efforts to delegitimize the whole electoral process.

They know they cannot win at the ballot box.

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 0
nmewn Manthong Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Correctamundo!

But as a side benefit, we get to observe the ZH leftards in all their unashamed, naked glory as they espouse their belief that the NYT's would never attempt to obstruct "our democracy" as it publishes an...ANONYMOUS...op-ed that they pinky swear on a stack of Bibles (which they, as commies) do not believe in, that it can be trusted to defend freedom of the press. 

And just think, it was only two weeks ago that Trump said the Alinsky Press is the enemy of the people...and then the NYT's comes out and proves it ;-)

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor nmewn Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

And just think, it was only two weeks ago that Trump said the Alinsky Press is the enemy of the people...and then the NYT's comes out and proves it ;-)

You've rested the case to my comment below ..

I mean, if Trump himself did not orchestrate this "op ed" of the "concerned" himself, at his direction, he sure as shit should have ..

Let's think about this, Considered was removing him for psch. reasons, but that was discounted, so to avoid a "constitutional crisis," and these "patriots" have decided, well sure, the man is the mad hatter, but we'll just leave him there until such time he is "gone" whatever that means, and you know, "run things ourselves," until he's "gone."

Um, if legit, I suggest we are already IN a constitutional crisis .. well actually more than suggestion. It is confirmed ..

Holy shit, talk about your shadow governments ..

Full banana republic status thus granted ..

Unless of course it is all a head fake, in which case, yep you guessed it, we're still in a constitutional crisis ..

Holy fucking shit Batman ..

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Jack's Raging … nmewn Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

I am skeptical that this is a misdirection gambit by Trump. I am also skeptical that anyone in power wants to delegitimize the domestic tranquility of the electoral process and operation of the USA. The petrodollar would be ruined by civil war, as would the global MIC business. Globalization has only really been made possible by US hegemony. If the USA becomes unstable, the force driving globalization will severely falter. TPTB don't want that. The only reason they would jeopardize it, is if it were about to unravel anyway (*gulp*).

The letter reads like it was written by committee, particularly the last few paragraphs. I with-hold judgement or guessing until NYT is forced to reveal the source, which there is Constitutional grounds to do so.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor swamp Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

In relation to the NYT's, four words need to be seriously contemplated ..

"Weapons of mass destruction."

The drumbeat to Iraq was intense, and these asshole pied pipers famously helped seal the deal. On believability/trust scale they rank somewhere north of zero ..

After all that, good Christ, they did not even make good bird cage material ..

They do on the other hand make the perfect mouthpiece and foyle for the mentally challenged .. and of course lesbian asian chicks that hate white guy's ..

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Giant Meteor RAT005 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

Has anyone yet considered Mr. Trump has written the op ed himself? What I mean is, all through a surrogate of course. That would make a bit of sense no? Tie in with the infamous Q. And I must say, it would be a master stroke of devious genius ..

Then of course. pulling out ALL the stops to get to the bottom of all this skullduggery, up to and including declassifying documents, and a sure push back on the Mule her investigation ..

Just a thought ..

The use of the word "lodestar" was another master stroke ..

Edit: Reading through the thread I see A few folks have suggested the same. Apologies for duplication.

And yes, it sure would be multi level chess, and what more sure way to flip the tables .. The source of the "bait" being the same as the illustrious Q, and a great way to backfire the works on the NYT's and their lackie following ..

The mainstream media, cable outlets are overcome with glee of course .. until such time as it all blow up in their faces ..

I have to admit, this is the most entertaining so far ..

Adults in the room eh ?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Keyser Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

Maybe an Awan Bros type foreign Agent/paid employee who pledged only to the USA... but works as Speech Writer or IT Tech Support.  Wasserman and 49 other Congress critters don't mind hiring Pakistani guys and their families to protect national security. 

"Senior Insider" inside

https://www.opensecrets.org/fara  https://www.opensecrets.org/fara/countries  
https://www.fara.gov/quick-search.html    $534,833,230, Total Foreign Lobbying/Spending since 2017,

South Korea, Country Highest USD Lobby since 2017, (Jeong is Korean)

133, Number of Active Countries since 2017 (Hiring Foreign Agents in the USA)

Vote up!
 25
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander NoDebt Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

The MSM's unified message:

"Trump is bat shit crazy, we're all in danger if he's in power, Democrats are going to take control hands down, it's all over for Trump."

Worked so well last time, they figured they'd play those cards again....

~~~~~~~~~~

NBC Poll...Missouri Senate...D Incumbent Struggling to beat a R nobody...literally an R unknown Josh Hawley.

Latest poll = statistical tie!

28% of those polled were "Unsure-Never Heard" of Josh Hawley...and HE IS TIED WITH A WELL KNOWN INCUMBENT!

Where's the D wave?

http://media1.s-nbcnews.com/i/today/z_creative/NBC%20News_Marist%20Poll…

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Universe FireBrander Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

But wait! It's all over the MSM how the blue wave is going to bury Trump in November due to how unpopular he is. I really hope there are enough real Americans left to smash them down.

Here in Kommifornia I might even vote for the first time in a while. The .gov is so brazen here they can do no wrong in support of the "cause". Prop 6 is on the ballot to repeal the heinous $.12 a gallon gas tax enacted last year. The response, caught in the act, was for CalTrans to hire contractors to pass out fliers against the repeal. Yet no one goes to jail.