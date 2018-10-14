Bloody Battle Breaks Out On Portland Streets As Antifa Clashes With "Patriot Prayer"

Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters have called for incivility and confrontation, and Antifa is happy to oblige.

Street anarchy and mob violence on American streets is getting wilder by the day.

The following videos from Portland, Oregon show a confrontation between left-wing Antifa members and right-wing Proud Boys as scores of bystanders look-on. Things spiraled out of control quickly, prompting Portland police officers dressed in riot gear to open fire with less-lethal rounds.

As OregonLive.com reports, the demonstration billed as a march for "law and order" in the streets of Portland descended into chaos as rival political factions broke into bloody brawls downtown Saturday night.

Members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and their black-clad adversaries, known as antifa, used bear spray, bare fists and batons to thrash each other outside Kelly's Olympian, a popular bar on Southwest Washington Street.

The melee ended when riot cops rushed in and fired pepper balls at the street fighters.

How It All Went Down:

Scene from downtown Portland. Portland Police Bureau tailing behind, can hear em on a loud speaker encouraging people to avoid physically confrontations. #PatriotPrayer #ProudBoys #Portland pic.twitter.com/JhnaTsTrMA — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys cross the street to engage the Patrick Kimmons vigil, holding flowers. Some right-wingers saying they’re here to “pay respect” pic.twitter.com/CBHVtXX34F — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Then Antifa started burning the American flag...

Whoa, Antifa started burning an American flag and a member of the Patriot Prayer and proud boys march ran up and grabbed the flag and ran back to the march.

Wow pic.twitter.com/BQ1ELUA5Z9 — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Antifa began pepper/bear-spraying the proud boys...

Breaking: first confrontation. Antifa pepper sprayed proud boys and Patriot prayer after some posturing between the two pic.twitter.com/qP6aT1Mckt — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Presuming this is the guy who got stomped out. His face is a bloody mess as people follow, urging him to leave. Right wingers calling on their comrades to leave him alone pic.twitter.com/m2hhTAAPrl — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

The Police finally moved in...

Mace, violence & now police in riot gear arriving as demonstrators protest in Portland. (Near SW 4th & Washington.) #fox12 #portland @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/kGFx872NwQ — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) October 14, 2018

But not everyone managed to get their punch in...

Look at this coward go for a sucker punch as soon as the guy looks away. Not today, dickhead! pic.twitter.com/kCpJ1LyvWF — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 14, 2018

As The American Mirror reports, Patriot Prayer is advocating for the removal of Mayor Tim Wheeler, who has defended the actions of his police department, which stood down as agitators blocked traffic and intimidated residents this week. Antifa, apparently, is backing the mayor.

The Washington Times reports that Wheeler stands by his decision to allow Antifa mob rule in his city by ordering the police to stand-down:

“I was appalled by what I saw in the video, but I support the Portland Police Bureau’s decision not to intervene,” he said at a Friday press conference. “This whole incident will be investigated.”

Even so, Mr. Wheeler insisted that “motorists should feel completely safe coming into downtown Portland.”

Mr. Wheeler, who also holds the title of police commissioner, took a swipe at recent unflattering news coverage, such as a Fox News story headlined, “Mob rule? Leftist protesters take over Portland street.”

“I’m willing to take criticism all day long from Fox News,” he said. “But I’m not willing to accept criticism from Fox News of the men and women of the Portland Police Bureau.”

The mayor argued that law enforcement is in a no-win situation.

“This is the story of Goldilocks and the two bears. The porridge is either too hot or it’s too cold,” Mr. Wheeler told reporters. “At any given moment in this city, the police are criticized for being heavy-handed and intervening too quickly, or they’re being criticized for being standoffish and not intervening quickly enough.”

Doing something to protect the tax-paying citizens who fund your entire career seems like a place to start, rather than worry about the political optics of any intervention.

We leave it to James Woods to sum things up: "THIS IS THE NEW AMERICA":