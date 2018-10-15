Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Results 'Proving' She Is Part Native American

In what we are sure will likely engender a tweet response from President Trump, potential 2020 Democrat presidential nominee, Senator Elizabeth Warren proudly released results of a DNA test that suggests she does have a distant Native American ancestor in her lineage.

In the face of President Trump's (and many others) doubts about her lineage, Warren, nicknamed 'Pocahantas' decide to seek the help of Stanford University professor and DNA expert Carlos Bustamente and later tweeted a clip explaining the results:

"My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump's attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry."

My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry. pic.twitter.com/r3SNzP22f8 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

The test found “strong evidence” she had a Native American in her family tree dating six to 10 generations back, the Globe reported.

“I’m not enrolled in a tribe and only tribes determine tribal citizenship. I understand and respect that distinction but my family history is my family history,” Warren said in a video explaining the results posted to her Twitter account. “Trump can say whatever he wants about me, but mocking Native Americans or any group in order to try and get at me? That’s not what America stands for.”

Warren said this summer that she’s not yet decided to run for president and is focused on winning re-election to the Senate in the November midterm elections, and as Bloomberg reports, a CNN poll released Sunday found her running fourth in the list of potential Democrats with support from 8 percent of those listed. Former Vice President Joe Biden lead the poll with support from 33 percent of respondents.