Russia Has Dramatically Boosted Spending On Its Nuclear Weapons

When Russia's conventional armed forces remained weak and outdated in the years following the Cold War, it attached a high priority to its nuclear weapons as the cornerstone of its defence. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the country has now embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize its entire military under the 2011-20 state armament program.

Alongside conventional systems, Russia is upgrading its intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. A recent Sipri report has revealed how much Russia is paying for its nuclear weapons.

You will find more infographics at Statista

In 2010, the country spend just under $7 billion on nuclear weapons (13.4 percent of total military spending) and by 2016, that had increased to just under $11 billion (13 percent of total spending).

This won't end well...