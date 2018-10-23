Bomb Found In Mailbox At George Soros's Westchester Home

An employee of billionaire investor George Soros discovered a bomb placed in a mailbox at Soros’s Westchester County home on Monday. The explosive device was later "protectively detonated" by an FBI bomb squad after the employee moved it to a wooded area.

According to the New York Times, federal and state law enforcement officials responded to the scene in Katonah, NY, a hamlet in in the town of Bedford in northern Westchester, after the Bedford Police Department received a call about a suspicious package at around 3:45 pm on Monday.

Soros wasn't home at the time.

"An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device," the police said in a statement. "The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police."

Bedford is about 50 miles north of Manhattan and has been home to many well-to-do city transplants, including Martha Stewart, Glenn Close and Ralph Lauren. Katonah, where Mr. Soros has a home, is known for its cultural offerings, including the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts and the Katonah Museum of Art.

The police said they had turned the case over to the FBI, which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by the NYT. The bureau’s New York office tweeted late on Monday that it’s investigating Soros's residence.

We are conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 23, 2018

Soros, a hedge fund billionaire, became heavily involved with Democratic politics during the George W Bush administration, when he poured millions into the unsuccessful campaign of John Kerry. Through an $18 billion gift to his Open Society Foundations, Soros has stepped up giving to far-left groups, though he nominally claims to oppose the far left and support democracy.