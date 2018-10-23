Europe Still Struggling With Major Measles Outbreak

So far this year, Europe has experienced 41,000 measles cases and 40 deaths according to the World Health Organization.

As Statista's Niell McCarthy notes, the number of cases is far higher than any other 12-month total reported so far this decade. 2017 was the previous worst year with 23,927 cases in total.

Seven countries in the WHO European Region have seen over 1,000 infections this year: France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

In the 12 months from September 2017 to August 2018, Ukraine was the worst affected country by far with 32,618 measles cases. Serbia came second with 5,710 while Russia was third with 3,940.