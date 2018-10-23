Hours after Turkish President Erdogan demanded that Saudi Arabia disclose the whereabouts of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's remains, body parts reportedly belonging to Khashoggi have been found, according to Sky sources, though the exact location wasn't revealed. According to anonymous sources cited by Sky News, the writer had been "cut up" and his face "disfigured."

One source suggested that Khashoggi's remains had been discovered in the garden of the Saudi consul general's home. "Why has the body of someone who was officially said to be killed not been found yet?" Erdogan asked during his speech at Turkey's parliament on Tuesday.

He added that all 18 of the Saudi nationals arrested in connection with the killing should stand trial in Istanbul.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of Khashoggi's body parts both contradict Saudi Arabia's explanation for his death. According to the Saudis, Khashoggi's body was handed off to a local fixer after being wrapped in a rug. Though Erdogan didn't mention Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in his speech, the kingdom and the prince have denied his involvement.

If accurate, the discovery of Khashoggi's remains will likely unleash a new round of international pressure on the Saudis, who have seen foreign investors pull money from their stock market while Wall Street CEOs and a handful of industrialists and tech titans have pulled out of the kingdom's "Davos in the Desert."