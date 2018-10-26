Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Converts To Islam

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who ignited a global controversy in the early 1990s when she ripped up a photo of John Paul II on live television, revealed on Thursday that she has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada. After announcing her conversion on Twitter, she changed her avatar to a photo of the Nike logo with the slogan "wear a hijab. Just do it."

This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

After changing her name to Magda Davitt last year, the 51-year-old singer said she has changed her name again to Shuhada Davitt. She also changed her residence on Twitter to "Direland" - an obvious play on "Ireland."

A video of the singer proclaiming the Shahada was posted to Twitter by an Ireland-based Imam.

After being forced to apologize for ripping up the photo of JPII, O'Connor continued her fight against the Catholic Church, eventually becoming ordained as a priest by a breakaway church based in Lourdes. The Catholic Church famously doesn't allow women to become priests. According to the AFP, O'Connor said back in 2014 that, while she was still ordained, she had moved away from priesthood because "I'm not interested in causing more trouble than I already am."