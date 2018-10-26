UMich Sentiment Drops As Home, Auto Spending Outlooks Slide

Following a jump in October's preliminary prints, University of Michigan sentiment survey weakened modestly to its final print of 98.6 (from 100.1).

As UMich notes, stock price declines, rising inflation and interest rates, and the negative mid-term election campaigns, have not acted to undermine consumer confidence in any major way (yet).

The data only indicate that the tipping point toward escalating pessimism has not been reached. This resilience was primarily due to the prevailing belief that the economy would produce robust job growth during the year ahead, even if overall wage growth remained dismal.

Lower income Americans' optimism tumbled...

Increases in home and vehicle prices, rising interest rates, and decreases in the pace of growth in inflation-adjusted incomes have especially dimmed prospects for home and vehicle sales.

And expectations for household income growth slumped...

Finally, and perhaps most notably, UMich expectations for longer-term inflation dropped back near record lows...