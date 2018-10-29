Varoufakis: "Soros Phoned Tsipras In 2015 And Demanded [My Sacking]"

With billionaire 'philanthropist' George Soros making enemies and influencing people all around the world, a little more from his sordid puppetmastery background was exposed this week as his successful efforts to have a finance minister of a European Union nation fired have been put under the spotlight of awkward conspiracy fact.

Infamous former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis claimed on Monday that it was Soros who demanded that he was sacked from the Greek government in 2015.

As KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, in an interview with private Skai TV, the former minister and founder of DiEM25 said George Soros phoned Alexis Tsipras in July 2015 and demanded that he be sacked.

“Soros has picked up the phone about me only one time. When he contacted Tsipras in July 2015 and demanded my expulsion,” Varoufakis said.

He added that his “contact” with Soros was limited to this one phone call.

At the same time, he attacked Defense Minister Panos Kammenos who recently claimed Soros had funded the Prespes Agreement – and apparently had attacked also Varoufakis.

“Kammenos said about me that I was a Soros employee,” the ex finance minister said.

Saying that Kammenos is a far-right populist like Orban, Salvini and others, the ex minister stressed “when they want to tarnish someone’s reputation and honor, all these neo-fascists use the name of Soros.”

This trend shows antisemitism and anti-Jewish because “Soros is of Jewish origin,” the ex minister said.

Describing Soros as a “controversial” figure Varoufakis said that the billionaire “did a few good things but also some weird ones.”

After the interview, Varoufakis posted on Twitter that he recounted the incident with Soros in full in his book “Adults in the Room.”

As KeepTalkingGreece poignantly concludes, while we have not read Varoufakis’ book we wonder whether he also wrote what kind of power Soros had over the Greek SYRIZA-ANEL government to be able to demand his removal form government.