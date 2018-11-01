Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Virgin

One of the latest allegations of sexual assault to emerge against disgraced Hollywood producer (and Clinton and Obama power-donor) Harvey Weinstein is one of the most sickening yet. According to court documents cited by the BBC and New York Post, a former model and actress identified only as Jane Doe is alleging that Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old virgin who had just moved to the US from Poland.

Doe, the tenth Weinstein victim to join a class-action lawsuit against the former mogul, alleged in her complaint that Weinstein invited her for what she thought would be a business lunch back in 2004, but instead he took her to his apartment in SoHo, where he angrily demanded that she sleep with him, even going so far as to pull off his pants and force the young woman to stroke his exposed penis. Terrified, she says she refused his demands that she have sex with him. He initially wouldn't let her leave his apartment, but eventually relented. The woman had met Weinstein only three days earlier at a party hosted by her modeling agency, Next.

During the encounter, Weinstein allegedly boasted that he had 'made' the careers of actresses like Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"…Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex," the suit alleges. He told the distraught starlet that if she wanted to be an actress she had to give in to his perverted desires. "Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had 'made' the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him," the suit alleges. “He then took off his pants and forcibly held Jane Doe while taking her hand and making her touch and massage his penis,” the filing states.

Weinstein continued to pursue the model for the next decade, even getting her a small part in "The Nanny Diaries" even as she continued to refuse his demands for sex. Eventually, Weinstein let it be known that she shouldn't be hired and "ensured that she never received work."

The complaint also includes lewd details about sexually aggressive comments made by Weinstein, who once remarked that he'd like to "f**k that P***y" in front of Doe after seeing a video of Christina Aguilera. He then unzipped his pants and started pleasuring himself.

In a 2008 after-hours meeting in his Greenwich Street office to arrange for her to sign with the modeling agency Marilyn, Weinstein spotted Christina Aguilera on a nearby TV and allegedly said, “‘Wow, I’d really like to f—k that p—-y’ then unzipped his pants and began touching his penis,” the filing states. Jane Doe fled the room.

The claim represents the first time that the woman has come forward with allegations against Weinstein, who has been accused of rape of sexual assault or harassment by more than 80 women. Weinstein's lawyer called the accusations "preposterous". The class action suit formed when a federal judge ordered three women (Melissa Thompson, Caitlin Dulany and Larissa Gomez, to combine their suit with six other plaintiffs including Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Sagemiller and Nannett Klatt. The women are suing Weinstein and his former production company, the Weinstein Co., Weinstein was indicted in New York earlier this year on charges of rape and criminal sexual acts. Even if he escapes prison, which is looking increasingly unlikely after the successful conviction of Bill Cosby, it's likely that the scandal will leave Weinstein bankrupt.