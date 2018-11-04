"Stay In That Good Fight" Retired Green Beret Urges Americans To Stand Up To The Globalists

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

The actions that are taken are a three-pronged attack in order to foster in global governance, and they are as such:

Create ubiquitous electronic surveillance with unlimited police power Throw the entire earth into an economic tailspin Destroy all nationalism, national borders, and create chaos among all nations prior to an “incendiary event” or series of actions that leads to a world war.

The world war is the most important part of it all, in the eyes of the globalists. The Great Depression culminated in a world war, and periods of economic upheaval are always followed by wars. The war is most needed by the globalists because they need to rid the world of about 7 billion people. This is why such experimentation as you see progresses: infecting vectors such as mosquitoes with viruses that are almost immune to antibiotics, the unearthing of ancient viruses in the permafrost and frozen areas of the Arctic, and the insect-sized drones and smaller nanobots touted to bring a cure but in reality capable of delivering disease.

You are seeing the destruction of the nationalism that exists in Europe: globalists such as Merkel are destroying their own countries from within by introducing hostile and ethnically (as well as religiously) diverse elements. The countries are submitting to the “World Court” based in The Hague: a court that (similar to the U.S. Supreme Court) is using its powers to circumvent the nations…the laws of the French, the Italians, the British, the Germans…all of Europe…and inculcate doctrines both globalist and Malthusian in nature.

The oligarchs of all of these nations will have a “seat at the table” to carve up what remains of the earth after they finish with a war that decimates the population, leaves a compliant few remaining who are dependent upon the oligarch-politicos’ whims for life itself, and places the wealth, power, and resources in their hands.

Sound as if it’s science fiction? It is not. You want some evidence of this, look no further than China: the testing ground for the electronic surveillance state that will soon be pervasive all over the globe. In an article from 10/26/18, by France24 entitled Armed drones, iris scanners: China’s high-tech security gadgets, an exhibition in Beijing exposed these measures and more. Facial recognition to the maximum was demonstrated on the conference attendees. Smart sunglasses that sound an alarm when an enemy of the state is spotted. Iris recognition scanners, and drones that are able to respond with guns.

“Smart” homes…with every imaginable device from refrigerators to smart locks…all interacting with one another…. and of course, with Chinese “law enforcement,” the State Security agencies.

China is the “testing” ground, and their “methods” are being incorporated in the U.S.

On 10/26/18, Papers, Please! reported something huge; an article entitled TSA Confirms Biometrics, Facial Recognition To Be Condition For All Air Travelers.

I wrote a piece recently a few weeks ago in which the TSA complained about the delays and inabilities to take biometric information because of the “pesky airlines” and their schedules for passengers, and I wrote that soon the biometrics will be ubiquitous and unavoidable.

Here it is, in our faces.

Soon will come the issuance of internal passports. As it stands, if you want to fly from New York to Los Angeles, biometric ID will be mandatory. Or just short commuter flights, say from Miami to D.C.

The internal passports are coming.

It won’t be enough to tell where you’re going. Why are you going there? For what , and by whose authority ? If you think travel papers are not coming along, think again. Yes, we’re behind what the President is doing about the approaching caravan of illegals and criminals.

Just remember: every fence that keeps something out can also keep something in .

The invasion of the United States from a physical perspective would be very difficult. Yes, behind every blade of grass a rifle, we know. The main thing they wish is to take most of it intact because of the resources. The population is a “nominal” consideration, as long as they can preserve about a half million to a million to serve as laborers and perhaps a breeding stock/organ donors. Sound bleak? It should…it is meant to serve as a warning. They want it all in one lightning-fast action, and the best way…the easiest is to start a war…one that takes the United States out in one fell swoop.

All of us have watched and seen our country descend into a moral morass from which only the citizens at grass roots level, following faith in one another…being decent to one another…and holding on to faith in God can extricate us, along with the desire to survive…and survive “smart,” to make it through what is coming. It can only be prepared for incrementally and in areas of the country that most think it worthless or impossible to live in. So many have challenged writers to “propose a plan,” and what they mean is “resistance” or “open revolt.” It would be laughably stupid if not for the fact that many ask for a proposition in writing for a definitive reason, and a definitive strategy:

They want it in writing because they are shills for the government, and want a writer to place such a thing in writing…fomenting dissent…justification to take the writer (and possibly the blog) down…while they continue in their “writing position” in the comments sections.

Every word here is recorded by XKeyscore…mine and yours… and stored in the NSA database in Utah, under a file for “dissenters,” “agitators,” and every other descriptive label that can be thought of for those who champion critical thought and independent thinking. Every conservative-minded journalist or writer who dares to espouse these views and theories is being recorded and kept under some kind of watch. You can be certain of it. Many are either shutting down or “knuckling under” and complying.

The globalists are getting what they wish: consolidating the resources while they “tank” the fiat economies and currencies of the nations. They are destroying cultures who just a mere two centuries ago would have armed their entire male populaces with swords and sent invaders either packing or in pieces.

They are destroying cultures by making them question themselves ! The greatest tactic imaginable!

I submit this last for your perusal. Do you know who you are? The question is not just as simple as it seems. Let’s delve deeply. Do you really know who you are, where your family originates? Your heritage, and its strengths and weaknesses? Is that heritage yours, along with your heritage as an American citizen? It is not important that I, or others should know of these strengths…not at this moment in time. The world war is yet to come. As Shakespeare said, “To thine own self be true.” This is important for you…to know it and hold fast to it. We are in the decline of the American nation-now-empire.

When the dust settles, you’ll know who will run with the ball even with three blockers against them and will manage to slip the tackles or forearm shiver them in the face, outside of the ref’s eye, to run that ball in. The Marquis of Queensbury is dead, and those rules will go out the window. When the dust settles, those who had the foresight and acted on it will be the ones who will be given a gift: a chance to participate in what is to come. Stay in that good fight, and fight it to win…each day.