Chaos At Polls As Voting Machines Malfunction; Frustrating Delays Plague Midterms

As Americans head out to cast their ballots in Tuesday's midterm elections, reports have been rolling in across the country of broken voting machines, long wait times and incompetent poll workers.

Voters in Jersey City waited in a seemingly endless line for up to two hours after reports that only two voting booths were functional:

How about this video...... pic.twitter.com/cjbEwkAAf1 — Gary Salzman (@salzman_gary) November 6, 2018

Officials have dispached additional poll workers and an extra voting machine:

Here's an update on Jersey City's long voting line in Ward E, according to @SecretaryWay 's office:



The office is sending out another voting machine and extra poll workers. cc: @salzman_gary https://t.co/lyQ40rzJ1F — Dustin Racioppi (@dracioppi) November 6, 2018

New York voters arrived at the Bronx County Supreme Court House only to find an hour-long line and one out of five scanners working.

@BOENYC only 1 of 5 scanners is working at the Bronx County Supreme Court House. The line is at least an hour long, and the coordinator at the site said they have been calling for a technician before 7am but no one has come. WTF? — Shane (@shaneferro) November 6, 2018

Some issues when #NYC voters went to cast their ballot 7of 8 scanners were down at this polling place in the @Bronx Many repaired now but long lines Latest EWN @ 12 & @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/4RVhBF7s4u — Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) November 6, 2018

Gwinnett County, Georgia voters also experienced long lines due to glitching voting machines - which were abandoned for paper or provisional ballots. The machines were later fixed.

MAJOR ISSUES reported at the Annistown Elementary polling location in Gwinnett County. Voters tell me the machines are down and they can only cast paper or provisional ballots.

Many have been waiting since 6am.@wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/Ckg8wMHd7T — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018

In Richland County, South Carolina, a calibration issue with "aging touch-screen machines" has resulted in mismarked ballots.

"If the calibration slips, you can touch it but the screen will select either above or below because of the calibration issue," said Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman. Similar issues have been reported in Westmoreland County, PA.

Officials in other South Carolina precincts have reported voting machine issues, and are now handing out paper ballots to voters, according to The State newspaper.

In Florida, where Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum recently led Rep. Ron DeSantis by 7 points (via Correctbae), one woman reported long lines caused by more than half of the voting machines going down at a Miami precinct.

The same was reported at a Houston, Texas polling station:

In Brooklyn, voters stood outside in the rain as all voting machines were reported broken.

And in Pennsylvania, Twitter user @Carpedonktum was sent a video of a polling station with a "vote straight Democrat" sign posted on one of the doors.

THIS IS ELECTION TAMPERING. I was sent this video by a friend who wishes to remain anonymous, I have blurred the reflections to obscure their identity. The attendant told this person "Don't go making a fool of yourself", after they complained... THIS MUST GO VIRAL. pic.twitter.com/Nsp0vsIkWS — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) November 6, 2018

Posting a Second video from the same source, the attendants inside the polling place appear to KNOW who put the sign up, that it is illegal, and they don't care. Faces have been blurred to protect their identities. pic.twitter.com/jiNigo0uU3 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) November 6, 2018

(h/t @Carpedonktum, Cassandra Fairbanks @ Gateway Pundit)

Check back for more updates...