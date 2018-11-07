"You Are A Rude, Terrible Person": Trump Unloads On CNN's Jim Acosta During Tense Press Briefing

President Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta got into a verbal altercation during a contentious press briefing Wednesday.

While asking Trump about a northbound migrant caravan making its way to the southern US border, Acosta challenged Trump's characterization of the group as an "invasion."

Acosta asked "Why did you characterize it as such?" to which Trump replied "because I consider it an invasion. You and I have a difference of opinion."

"Do you think that you demonized immigrants?" Acosta shot back.

"Not at all, no - not at all," Trump replied. "I want them to come into the country, but they have to come in legally. You know, they have to come in Jim through a process. And I want people to come in, and we need the people."

Acosta then questioned Trump on an midterm advertisement showing "migrants climbing over walls and so-on," to which Trump fired back: "They weren't actors."

After more barbs were exchanged between the two, Trump said: "Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better."

Acosta then refused to sit down, leading to a standoff in which a White House aide tried to take his microphone.

Trump then dressed down Acosta:

"You know, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN," adding "The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible."

After NBC's Peter Alexander came to Acosta's defense, Trump added: "well I'm not a big fan of yours either, to be honest. You aren't the best."

The exchange has Twitter buzzing:

