'Left' Organizes "Response Events" In 900 Cities To Protest Firing Of Jeff Sessions

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,

Well, that escalated quickly. On Wednesday, President Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and by the end of the day major leftist organizations had already put together protests in 900 U.S. cities to make a “public demand for action to correct this injustice”.

It truly is amazing how rapidly these groups were able to put up web pages promoting these events and get the call out on social media. It is almost as if they knew that this was coming. MoveOn.Org is one of the organizations that is spearheading this effort, and their page promoting these protests is identical to the page promoting these protests on trumpisnotabovethelaw.org. According to both pages, the protests will be held on November 8th at 5 PM local time…

BREAKING: PROTESTS CALLED FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 5 PM LOCAL TIME Donald Trump has installed a crony to oversee the special counsel’s Trump-Russia investigation, crossing a red line set to protect the investigation. By replacing Rod Rosenstein with just-named Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as special counsel Robert Mueller’s boss on the investigation, Trump has undercut the independence of the investigation. Whitaker has publicly outlined strategies to stifle the investigation and cannot be allowed to remain in charge of it. The Nobody Is Above the Law network demands that Whitaker immediately commit not to assume supervision of the investigation. Our hundreds of response events are being launched to demonstrate the public demand for action to correct this injustice. We will update this page as the situation develops.

Anyone that thought that the midterm elections would calm down the level of strife in this country was just being delusional.

The truth is that the left was holding back during the run up to the midterm elections because they didn’t want to turn any potential voters against their candidates. Now that the midterm elections are over, they are free to do whatever they want.

The far left group Common Dreams is also participating in these “response events”, and the following is what their website says about them…

Progressive organizations have announced coordinated protests to take place in cities and communities nationwide on Thurdsay, November 8th at 5 PM (local time) in the wake of President Donald Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Right after Trump forced Sessions to resign, the White House announced that Matthew Whitaker—a DOJ official who has shown open hostility to the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller—would now serve as acting AG and be put in charge of the ongoing investigation.

It is quite funny that the left is getting so bent out of shape regarding the firing of an Attorney General that many of them absolutely hated.

But of course the truth is that this is all about the Mueller investigation. After all this time, many on the left are still holding out hope that this could be a way to get rid of Donald Trump, and they are deeply concerned that the dismissal of Sessions could greatly endanger that investigation.

And of course top Democratic leaders are adding fuel to that fire. For example, the following is what former Attorney General Eric Holder is saying…

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said on Twitter he worries Session’s exit could negatively impact Robert Mueller’s investigation. “Anyone who attempts to interfere with or obstruct the Mueller inquiry must be held accountable,” Holder tweeted. “This is a red line. We are a nation of laws and norms not subject to the self-interested actions of one man.”

No, we are not a nation of laws.

If we were a nation governed by the rule of law, Hillary Clinton would have been put in prison a long time ago.

The only reason the left is using this sort of rhetoric is because they are desperate to take down Trump.

The reality of the matter is that Jeff Sessions had been doing an absolutely horrible job, and he should have been fired over a year ago. Trump showed a tremendous amount of patience keeping him on until now, and he should be applauded for finally making a change.

The man taking over for Sessions, Matthew Whitaker, has made some very interesting comments regarding the Mueller investigation, and this has pushed the left into a tizzy. The following comes from a Washington Post article entitled “Trump just reminded us that he’s still a dangerous authoritarian madman”…

Democrats immediately pounced on the news that Sessions chief of staff Matthew Whitaker will now replace him, pointing to highly questionable comments he’s made about the Mueller probe. Before becoming Sessions’ chief of staff, Whitaker suggested regulations allowed for Trump to put in an acting replacement for the attorney general — meaning one who would not have to be confirmed by the Senate — who could, if he wished, starve the Mueller probe of funds: “So I could see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced with a recess appointment,” Whitaker said, “and that attorney general doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget to so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt.”

Hopefully Whitaker puts that plan into action.

The Mueller investigation has been a witch hunt from the very beginning, and after all this time they still don’t have anything on Trump.

If Congress had been doing their job, they would have shut down this investigation long ago.

Now Trump is finally taking action, and the left is freaking out.

It will be very interesting to see how successful the protests are on Thursday. I have a feeling that we are about to see a huge temper tantrum on the streets of America, and it isn’t going to be pretty.

