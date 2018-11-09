Trump Hints At Federal Investigation As Dems Gain Ground In Arizona, Florida And Georgia

Update : President Trump has escalated his voter fraud allegations with a double-tweet.

After earlier mocking the Democrats and vote-count shenanigans: "You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!"

You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

The president turned to more serious matters, noting that "as soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes." He then suggests, "don't worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD!"

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

* * *

After Florida launched a state-wide investigation into the ongoing vote counting in Broward County following allegations that the heavily Democratic district may have acted to suppress Republican votes, President Trump on Friday suggested that he could order a federal investigation into the vote counting in the race between Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Bill Nelson.

When asked during a press briefing on Friday whether the federal government could become involved in the vote count, Trump didn't rule out the possibility.

"Could be," Trump said, before complaining that late vote counting like what's happening in Florida "always seems to go the way of the Democrats," per the Washington Examiner.

As of Friday morning, the margin between Scott and Nelson had shrunk to approximately 15,000 votes. More than 24,700 voted in Broward county for a gubernatorial candidate but not a US Senate candidate, which has led both Democrats and Republicans to suspect that the other side is up to something. But Florida isn't the only state where closely watched vote tallying could flip the an election outcome. In Arizona, for the first time since the polls closed, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has taken the lead over Republican Martha McSally in that state's US senate race. After flipping 5 Democratic Senate seats on Tuesday, giving up the Arizona Seat to the Dems while losing the seat nominally won by Scott would erode Republicans' gains in the Senate - but it wouldn't totally cancel them out, according to the Daily Caller.

In Arizona, early voting led to more than 75% of ballots being cast by mail.

Sinema took the lead after 120,000 votes from Maricopa County were dumped on Thursday night. Sinema is now leading McSally by 9,610 votes, or 0.5%, 932,870 to 923,260.

And as Trump highlighted in a tweet Friday morning, the fact that they're still finding votes in Florida and Georgia suggests that something strange is going on.

Both Sen. Marco Rubio and former Trump aid Marc Caputo have shared evidence on twitter that could suggest that Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes, who was first appointed in 2003 by former Gov. Jeb Bush, may have tampered with the vote. As Rubio pointed out, Nelson has retained Democratic lawyer Marc Elias to help with the recount effort. Elias has said it's "not plausible" that so many people voted in lower level races but didn't cast ballots in the governors' race.

Now democrat lawyers are descending on #Florida. They have been very clear they aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted.



- They are here to change the results of election; &

- #Broward is where they plan to do it.#Sayfie



4/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

Snipes has been branded incompetent by conservatives and liberals, and also has a well-documented history of misconduct. Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Snipes had interfered in the primary race between Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her Democratic primary challenger.

The fact that Bay County, which has hammered by a Category 4 Hurricane last month, managed to count and submit vote totals on time, and Broward County couldn't, is simply baffling, Rubio said.

"Bay County was hit by a Cat 4 Hurricane just 4 weeks ago, yet managed to count votes & submit timely results," the Florida Republican continued. "Yet over 41 hours after polls closed Broward elections office is still counting votes?"

Something is clearly up.