Michael Avenatti Arrested For Beating His Wife

This could complicate the launch of Avenatti 2020.

Michael Avenatti has been arrested on felony domestic violence charges, TMZ reported Wednesday afternoon. The LA lawyer, who's best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels and discredited Kavanaugh accused Julie Swetnick, was picked up after his estranged wife filed a domestic violence police report. TMZ's source said her face was swollen and bruised when she arrived at the station.

TMZ said the initial attack occurred on Tuesday, but the conflict between the two escalated Wednesday during a confrontation at an exclusive apartment building in Century City. According to TMZ, Avenatti is currently in custody.

The sordid details of the confrontation include the soon-to-be former Mrs. Avenatti screaming at her estranged husband over the phone after running outside of his apartment building, before her husband chased after her, screaming "she hit me first."

We're told during today's confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, "I can't believe you did this to me." We're told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, "She hit me first." We're told he angrily added, "This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***." A law enforcement source say on Tuesday, Avenatti "kicked her out of the apartment" and that's presumably when the alleged domestic violence occurred.

Details of the Avenatti's acrimonious divorce have surfaced in press reports about the lavish lifestyle the two enjoyed during Avenatti's days of running a successful law firm in LA. But the relationship fell apart in 2017, around the time that Avenatti's firm ran into money trouble.

Sadly, this behavior isn't all that surprising. After all, Avenatti named his 'grassroots' political fundraising vehicle "Fight PAC". And this isn't Avenatti's first brush with misogyny: He caused a stir last month when he said during an interview that the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee "better be a white male." Because only another white man could beat Trump, he said.

Instead of apologizing for his comments, Avenatti insisted that he had been misquoted and claimed that he had always "called on" white males to do their part to stop misogyny and bigotry during his speeches.

Let me be clear: I have consistently called on white males like me to step, take responsibility, and be a part of stoping the sexism and bigotry that other white males engage in. It is especially important for them to call out other white males. I make this pt in my speeches. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 25, 2018

That certainly didn't age well.