Trump Doubles Down: Accuses "Obama Judge" Of Risking "Bedlam, Chaos And Death" At Southern Border

While most Americans (aside from soldiers serving on military bases and overseas) were preparing for an afternoon of friends, family and football on Thanksgiving, President Trump decided to double down on his response to SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts after an ongoing spat between the two broke out this week when Roberts criticized Trump for calling Judge Jon Tigar of the Ninth Circuit an "Obama Judge". Trump initially lashed out at Tigar after he became the latest Ninth Circuit judge to stymie Trump's immigration policies by ruling against Trump's order to crack down on asylum seekers.

Justice Roberts issued a short statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday after Trump told reporters outside the White House that he would file a "major complaint" against an "Obama judge" (Tigar) who temporarily blocked his administration's order to not honor any asylum claims made outside designed US border crossings.

Roberts said Wednesday the U.S. doesn’t have "Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges." He commented in a statement released by the Supreme Court after a query by The Associated Press. Roberts said on the day before Thanksgiving that an "independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for."

Trump made another crack about the Ninth Circuit during the White House's traditional pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey. "Unfortunately, I can’t guarantee that your pardon won’t be enjoined by the 9th Circuit. Always happens," Trump quipped. He also blasted Roberts for his comments in a series of tweets sent Wednesday.

Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

.....are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security - these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

And on Thursday, he followed those up with another set of tweets saying that the Ninth Circuit was "out of control" and a "complete & total disaster", adding that it has a "horrible reputation" and that its rulings are "overturned more than any Circuit in the country." He then accused Tigar & Co. of not knowing anything about border security and of "making our Country unsafe. "

Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

....and Safety at the Border, or anywhere else. They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

If US law enforcement officials aren't allowed to do their jobs, there will only be "bedlam, chaos, injury and death." Those are some aggressive - and possibly ill-considered - words, considering that, if the Democrats succeed with any of their investigations into Trump and his family, Roberts might hold the crucial vote that could spare the president.