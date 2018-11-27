Trump Blasts Mueller & "Angry Democrats" - "Go Back To The Clinton Foundation"

In a trio of increasingly angry tweets this morning, President Trump raged at special counsel Robert Mueller as "a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue" lambasting him for "doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System" because of his one-sided investigation.

"The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue... ...The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his... ...terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from. "

Trump went on to reference the FBI's shuttered investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, which chastised the former Democratic nominee as "extremely careless" for her use of a private email server to do official business at the State Department.

Trump has attacked and criticized Mueller's investigation into members of his campaign for months, but this outburst comes a day after Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi refused to sign a plea deal with Mueller.