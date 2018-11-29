Trump Cancels G-20 Meeting With Putin

Just minutes after suggesting he was open to the meeting, ahead of being briefed on the details, it appears 'the details' were enough to push him over the edge as he has decide to cancel his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Argentina at the G-20 meeting.

A Kremlin aide said on Wednesday that the two leaders would look for ways to break out of a deadlock in relations when they meet for talks that will touch on strategic stability, Syria, Iran and North Korea.

The meeting was thrown into doubt on Tuesday when Trump said he might cancel it after an incident between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend.

And now it is over...

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting... ...in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!"

Perhaps, Trump is under pressure from Deep State as the Mueller 'noise' rises...

The question now is - what will Rep. Schiff do?