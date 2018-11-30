Police Find 8 Gas Bombs Outside G-20 Summit Venue

While investors were expecting a multitude of "tape bombs" during the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, it appears local police in the crime-plagued capital city have turned up the real thing.

Argentina's security minister told the Associated Press that eight makeshift gas bombs have been discovered at a site near the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, in an area where protests against the summit are expected on Friday.

According to Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, police discovered the rudimentary bombs, made from bottles and cloth wicks, during an "operation" more than six miles from the summit's venue. The bombs were discovered inside a burned out taxi cab. Despite the find, Bullrich said she expects a "day of peace without violence."