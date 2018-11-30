Relentless Totalitarianism Toward What Ends? Depopulation & Global Rule

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

We’re going to open up this article with a summary of some things that have happened just in the past week, with sources attributed where applicable or necessary:

As of November 23, 2018, it was reported in an article by Guns in the News entitled “Red-Flag laws only lead to gun confiscation,” that 46 gun grabs by red-flag laws have occurred in Oregon, and another 36 in Maryland with 114 requests for the grabs being filed in the courts in the latter state.

The New York Times’ Liz Alderman reported on 11/21/18 that 4,000+ Swedes have accepted microchips to eliminate the use of cash (erroneously believing the desire to do so is theirs). The article is entitled “Sweden’s Push to Get Rid of Cash Has Some Saying, ‘Not So Fast’.” Later on, the article mentions Christine Lagarde, the woman who heads the IMF (International Monetary Fund) as stating that digital currency needs to be investigated further. If she is involved in it, and the IMF? You had better run for cover. Half of Sweden’s banks no longer accept cash deposits, and the article leads off with a photo of a couple of “soy boys” (Ragnar Lodbruk must be turning over in his grave) in a cafe that accepts no cash.

An article by Strange Sounds from 11/20/18 is entitled “Is the government concealing California’s wildfire death toll?” The depth to this one comes not only in the form of potentially-concealed numbers, but in this excerpt, with the “kicker” parts emboldened:

According to our sources, an anonymous White House official and a pair of California firefighters, the Trump administration and CAL Fire are acting in collusion, underreporting a catastrophic death toll because “they don’t want people to freak out and panic,” said our White House source. He said CAL Fire has found the charred remains of 480 people, and that number increases hourly. “It was FEMA Director Brock Long’s idea. He told [President] Trump that Americans can’t handle another mass casualty event after the recent string of mass shootings. His idea is to slowly release the number of fatalities, one here and one there, to soften the impact. Eventually, maybe in a year or two, they’ll admit all the missing people died in the fire. By that time, though, everyone’s mind will be occupied with other events, and no one will remember what happened in California in November 2018,” our source said.

Just look at these three items: Bypassing the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution domestically to grab the guns...starting to set a precedence that will be followed throughout the nation; the slow death of cash and the dull, vapid acceptance of microchips by those who will both “manage” their funds, and keep track of them; the cover-up by government of what is really happening in the California wildfires.

Oh, it doesn’t stop. End of the American Dream reported on 11/22/18 that “Authorities are using a “mysterious new tool” that can unlock virtually any cellphone.” Yeah, isn’t that great? Enjoy your Thanksgiving Dinner…and the Government is your “extra guest” at the table via the stupid phone.

But the biggest one of all is one that did not receive either much coverage or notice by anyone. Lourdes military base close to Havana, Cuba may be reopened shortly by Russia, and there’s talk that the Russians are going to bring nuclear missiles to Cuba to offset the deployment of American missiles in the former Soviet-bloc countries of Eastern Europe, such as Moldavia, Romania, and Poland. These items surfaced after the Cubans and Russians had a meeting a week ago, and numerous articles covering this surfaced on or about 11/19/18. One of them was reported by The Trumpet, that you can read here: Is Russia Reopening a Soviet Military Base in Cuba?

In the meanwhile, we have yet to see what will develop from the tens of thousands of foreign aliens approaching our Southern border. We know that the President has authorized the use of lethal force against them if they attempt to enter. This is good: it is not a “humanitarian exodus of refugees,” to the tune of the mid ‘80’s “Caravan of Love.” If they attempt to enter, it is an invasion , pure and simple. They won’t be alone: if you think they will not find “5th columnists” right here in the Southwest United States, you’re sorely mistaken. A potential lock-down of the border is looming.

All of these actions outlined in this piece are a part of the Globalists’ plans for Global Rule. War has always been a preferred method for gaining control: it boosts the economy via the Military Industrial Complex, and reduces the population all in one fell swoop. In this day and age, however, it is the assets that are the main concern: the ability to kill off the populations and then swoop in akin to vultures to pick up the pieces. Sound farfetched? Here are a few direct quotes for you that you can find under “22 Shocking Population Control Quotes from the Global Elite that will make you want to lose your lunch,” worth noting:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.” – Bill Gates “A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” – Ted Turner “We must speak more clearly about sexuality, contraception, about abortion, about values that control population, because the ecological crisis, in short, is the population crisis. Cut the population by 90% and there aren’t enough people left to do a great deal of ecological damage.” – Mikhail Gorbachev “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.” – #1 item of “The new 10 Commandments,” the Georgia Guidestones

These people are serious, and the best way to do it would be with a virus. They will eventually use nuclear war, an EMP, or a virus to do the trick. The last one would be the most convenient, as well as leave valuable property and resources undamaged. Look closely around the country: they reactivated Mt. Weather, and refurbished Cheyenne Mountain. Denver International Airport has plenty of “subterranean surprises” for any who do their homework, complete with interconnecting tunnels. All of those (Mis)representatives: Pelosi, Swalwell, Paul Ryan, Rand Paul….Ocasio Cortez (yeah, picture her , now)…these will all be taken underground and kept alive no matter what the catastrophic event…with supplies, medical care, and an army of guards….all on our dime.

I’m going to close with this quoted speech/dialogue from the film, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” that ties into everything we’ve discussed. I watched it for the first time the other day on recommendation from someone who told me that it really makes a lot of sense. It does make sense. The film was released in 2016, and this speech by the character Dr. Isaacs covers the mindset and actions of the Globalists plans, and is applicable. Here you go, and it ran (if you want to watch it) from 54:06 to 55:55 on the film:

Dr. Isaacs: “We’re here today not just to talk about the future of this company. We’re here to talk about its destiny. We’re here to talk about the end of the world. “We stand on the brink of Armageddon. Diseases for which we have no cure. Fundamentalist states who call for our destruction. Nuclear powers over which we have no control. And even if we navigate these dangerous waters, we face other, even more inevitable threats. Global warming will melt the polar ice caps within 80 years, flooding 90% of all habitable areas on Earth. Unchecked population growth will overtake food production in less than 50 years, leading to famine and war. This is not conjecture. This is fact. One way or another, our world is coming to an end.” Woman of the Corporation: “What do you propose?” Dr. Isaacs: I propose that we end the world, but on our terms. An orchestrated apocalypse, one that will cleanse the Earth of its population, but leave its infrastructure and resources intact. It’s been done once before…[he taps the Bible]…with great success. The chosen few will ride out the storm, not in an Ark, as in the book of Genesis, but in safety, underground. And when it’s over, we will emerge onto a cleansed Earth, one that we can then reboot in our image.” Woman: “And just how do you intend to achieve this?” Dr. Isaacs: “The means of our salvation are already at hand. I give to you…the T-virus.”

Do you think that any of this can’t happen? Think again. We are on the precipice of a world catastrophe by our own making, and the slightest push in any area can cause the inevitable (and perhaps irreparable) plunge into destruction, followed by centuries or even millenia of decay, darkness, and barbarism. Be alert, be aware, and be resolved to hold onto that flame that is within your heart. Prepare, train, study, and most importantly, pray…before the moment arrives.