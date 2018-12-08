Watch Live: Paris On Lockdown - Tear Gas Fired, Mass Arrests Amid "Act IV" Yellow Vest Protest Chaos

Paris police resorted to extreme crowd-control measures on Saturday as tens of thousands of "Yellow Vest" protesters descended on the French capital for a fourth weekend of chaos which began over fuel taxes and quickly morphed into general outrage at the Macron government.

There are countless numbers of the yellow vest on the main street here in Paris all kettled in by police who won’t let them leave and are just tear gassing them.



Zoom in and you won’t be able to see the end of them plus there are thousands more all over the city being kept away pic.twitter.com/2eq1eoWEaF — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) December 8, 2018

Tear gas was fired at the protesters who were shouting "Macron, resign" near Champs-Elysees avenue. At least 575 were arrested in Paris of the more than 700 demonstrators arrested countrywide, according to Secretary of State to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, as cited by French media.

🔴📹🇫🇷 #France : Un homme avec les mains en l'air se fait tirer dessus délibérément sur les grands boulevards à #Paris



La tension commence à être explosive.#8Decembre #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/nqQCIaEBdE — -₽ - 🅣 - 🅐 - (@PorteTonAme) December 8, 2018

Dozens of people were arrested carrying "masks, hammers, slingshots and rocks," according to AFP.

At least 31,000 protesters came out for Saturday's "Act IV" event - coordinated through social media.

"The movement has given birth to a monster," said Interior Minister Christophe Canaster of the Yellow Vests - which the Macron administration deployed 89,000 police and gendarmes to try and contain. 8,000 police forces were active in Paris alone.

"These past three weeks have produced a monster that its creators no longer control," Canaster said Friday, saying that the administration would have "zero tolerance" to those trying sow chaos.

Philippe on Friday evening met a delegation of self-described "moderate" yellow vests who urged people not to join the protests. A spokesman from the movement, Christophe Chalencon, said Philippe had "listened to us and promised to take our demands to the president". "Now we await Mr Macron. I hope he will speak to the people of France as a father, with love and respect and that he will take strong decisions," he said. -AFP

Paris has gone into lockdown as authorities and businesses prepare for the mayhem - as shops, banks, restaurants and other businesses boarded up to prevent anticipated looting and property destruction. As we reported on thursday, the Eiffel Tower will be among the shuttered tourist attractions around the city.

Right after 10:00 a.m. local time the rally turned violent and police fired tear gas canisters into the crowd and deployed their fleet of VBRG armored vehicles next to the Arc de Triomphe, which was the site to last week's most intense violence.

Latest pictures of clashes between police and "yellow vest" anti-government protesters in Paris https://t.co/Jp72QEzTFo pic.twitter.com/hFnuvyKJ2k — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 8, 2018

Dozens of cars aflame, 500 arrested so far today in anti-Macron riots pic.twitter.com/QKHbrnfNgf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 8, 2018

The US embassy issued a warning to Americans currently in Paris to "keep a low provile and avoid crowds," while Portugal, Belgium and the Czech Republic suggested the postponement of any planned visits.

New barricades, burning cars, tanks and sporadic clashes #GilletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/Y7epoPITdx — Ross Domoney (@rossdomoney) December 8, 2018

The protests have spread to other countries as well. In Brussels, Yellow Vests rushed the European Parliament building.