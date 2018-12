With S&P nearing bear market territory (and Nasdaq already there), The Dow is accelerating its losses, down 600 points today amid shutdown fears, and down 1400 points from its post-Powell highs yesterday...

Leaving Dow and S&P down 8% year-to-date...

Nasdaq is down 6% post-Powell...

And the S&P only 3% away from bear market...

Somebody do something!!