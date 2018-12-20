Trump Thanks House Reps After Passing Funding Bill With $5.7 Billion For Wall

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 12/21/2018 - 05:01

Update 5: The U.S. House passes a stopgap govt funding bill that includes $5.7 billion for a wall on the border with Mexico after President Trump said he wouldn’t sign a bill that didn’t have the extra money, setting up a conflict with the Senate.

The vote on the amended House version of H.R. 695 is 217-185.

Of course this now hits a brick wall - as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Trump’s wall funding can’t pass the Senate.

As a reminder the clock is ticking as funding legislation is needed for about 25% of government operations by midnight Friday to avoid a lapse and partial shutdown.

Update 4: According to Rush Limbaugh, President Trump will veto any bill that doesn't have his $5 billion funding for the wall. 

Update 3: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement: "President Trump just met with Republican Members of the House. Not surprisingly, they all feel strongly about Border Security - stopping the flow of drugs, stopping human trafficking, and stopping terrorism. We protect nations all over the world, but Democrats are unwilling to proect our nation. We urgently need funding for border security and that includes a wall." 

Rep. Steve Scalise says they holdout group is seeking $5 billion for the wall as well as disaster funds. 

Update 2: The odds of a shutdown just spiked according to PredictIt, reaching as high as 49%.

Update: After a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running until February 8 cleared the Senate, a showdown is currently taking place in the House, after an "insurrection" at a GOP conference meeting on Thursday left Republican leaders scrambling for enough votes to pass the measure. 

Meanwhile, an aide to President Trump says that he does not want to go further without a provision for border security. He will be meeting with House Republicans at Noon to discuss the stopgap funding. 

Sighs of releif over an averted government shutdown turned into chaos Thursday morning after President Trump announced via Twitter that he won't sign any legislation unless it has "perfect" border security. 

"The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country," tweeted Trump. "What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!"

Meanwhile Politico's Jake Sherman tweeted "WARNING ... I’ve spoken to multiple senior White House aides this morning who have no idea what the plan is for the stopgap spending bill. Concerns he might veto are rampant."

On Wednesday night, the Senate passed a seven-week stopgap funding bill to prevent a partial government shutdown set to begin on midnight Friday. 

Senators passed the legislation by voice vote, which represented the final item on the Senate's to-do list as they wrap up their work for the year this week; the bill will now go to the House - after which President Trump will decide on whether to endorse it or not. 

House Republican leadership has told members in the chamber that they will vote on the stopgap measure on Thursday. 

Several prominent conservatives, meanwhile, have called on Trump to veto the spending bill over its lack of wall funding. 

Via Rush Limbaugh:

A government shutdown never hurts a damn soul, and every year at this time, “The government might shut down! It might shut down! It might shut down!” Trump should not sign this bill and leave for Mar-a-Lago, and tell them it’s not gonna get signed and their precious government’s not gonna get back up and running ’til there’s $5 billion. What are they gonna do? Impeach him? Huh? -Rush Limbaugh:

