Trump Thanks House Reps After Passing Funding Bill With $5.7 Billion For Wall

Update 5 : The U.S. House passes a stopgap govt funding bill that includes $5.7 billion for a wall on the border with Mexico after President Trump said he wouldn’t sign a bill that didn’t have the extra money, setting up a conflict with the Senate.

The vote on the amended House version of H.R. 695 is 217-185.

Thank you to our GREAT Republican Members of Congress for your VOTE to fund Border Security and the Wall. The final numbers were 217-185 and many have said that the enthusiasm was greater than they have ever seen before. So proud of you all. Now on to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Of course this now hits a brick wall - as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Trump’s wall funding can’t pass the Senate.

As a reminder the clock is ticking as funding legislation is needed for about 25% of government operations by midnight Friday to avoid a lapse and partial shutdown.

* * *

Update 4: According to Rush Limbaugh, President Trump will veto any bill that doesn't have his $5 billion funding for the wall.

Rush Limbaugh before top of the hour break: "The president got word to me 20 minutes ago that if it comes back to him without money, if whatever happens in the House and Senate comes back to him with no allocation of $5 billion for the wall than he's going to veto it." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 20, 2018

More Rush Limbaugh advice to Trump earlier in the program:



“Veto this thing and then head down to Mar-a-Lago. I will meet you on the first tee wherever you want to play golf, whenever, and this will end up being resolved in your favor." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 20, 2018

Update 3: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement: "President Trump just met with Republican Members of the House. Not surprisingly, they all feel strongly about Border Security - stopping the flow of drugs, stopping human trafficking, and stopping terrorism. We protect nations all over the world, but Democrats are unwilling to proect our nation. We urgently need funding for border security and that includes a wall."

White House readout on Trump's no deal meeting with House Republicans pic.twitter.com/TRjbhkdXYl — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 20, 2018

Rep. Steve Scalise says they holdout group is seeking $5 billion for the wall as well as disaster funds.

Update 2: The odds of a shutdown just spiked according to PredictIt, reaching as high as 49%.

Source close to White House says potus is in “tailspin” this AM about the CR. https://t.co/aZCpC2Xjmq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 20, 2018

Update: After a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running until February 8 cleared the Senate, a showdown is currently taking place in the House, after an "insurrection" at a GOP conference meeting on Thursday left Republican leaders scrambling for enough votes to pass the measure.

Meanwhile, an aide to President Trump says that he does not want to go further without a provision for border security. He will be meeting with House Republicans at Noon to discuss the stopgap funding.

I am now told that the following people are going to the White House:



Paul Ryan

Kevin McCarthy

Mark Meadows

Jim Jordan — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2018

this meeting is perhaps the most fitting end to this two-year period.



Ryan/McCarthy have been whispering into one ear, and Meadows/Jordan into the other since January 2017. https://t.co/1Ulc098Nvk — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2018

UPDATE: Scalise is also going. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2018

***

Sighs of releif over an averted government shutdown turned into chaos Thursday morning after President Trump announced via Twitter that he won't sign any legislation unless it has "perfect" border security.

"The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country," tweeted Trump. "What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!"

The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Meanwhile Politico's Jake Sherman tweeted "WARNING ... I’ve spoken to multiple senior White House aides this morning who have no idea what the plan is for the stopgap spending bill. Concerns he might veto are rampant."

WARNING ... I’ve spoken to multiple senior White House aides this morning who have no idea what the plan is for the stopgap spending bill. Concerns he might veto are rampant. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2018

On Wednesday night, the Senate passed a seven-week stopgap funding bill to prevent a partial government shutdown set to begin on midnight Friday.

Senators passed the legislation by voice vote, which represented the final item on the Senate's to-do list as they wrap up their work for the year this week; the bill will now go to the House - after which President Trump will decide on whether to endorse it or not.

House Republican leadership has told members in the chamber that they will vote on the stopgap measure on Thursday.

Several prominent conservatives, meanwhile, have called on Trump to veto the spending bill over its lack of wall funding.

Via Rush Limbaugh:

A government shutdown never hurts a damn soul, and every year at this time, “The government might shut down! It might shut down! It might shut down!” Trump should not sign this bill and leave for Mar-a-Lago, and tell them it’s not gonna get signed and their precious government’s not gonna get back up and running ’til there’s $5 billion. What are they gonna do? Impeach him? Huh? -Rush Limbaugh:

Punting to Feb. 8 on a CR not only gives Democrats a Christmas present, it offers them a Valentine’s Day gift. Democrats will win, the wall will not be built, and Congress will once again have punted when we should’ve been taking a stand. The time to fight is now. Zero excuse. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 19, 2018

Pete Hegseth called on President Trump to reject a government spending bill that doesn't include any money for his border wall.https://t.co/HHBQivBHGV — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 20, 2018