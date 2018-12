Having hovered higher overnight, US stock markets slid from their open and dropped into the red for the day as European markets closed their worst year since 2008...

Will stocks catch down to bonds?

Europe was a bloodbath with the Stoxx 600 down 13% in 2018, its biggest loss since 2008...

And as Project Fear kicked in, The FTSE 100 ended 2018 down 12% - also its worst year since 2008...but Germany's DAX was worst