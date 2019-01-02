Apple Plunges 8% After Cutting Q1 Revenue Guidance, Blames China; Nasdaq Tumbles

At the customary time of 4:30pm ET for Apple, the world's largest company saw its stock unexpectedly halted, when just a few months after Apple shocked investors when it announced it would no longer break out iPhone sales, Tim Cook delivered even more bad news for AAPL investors warning that it was slashing Q1 revenue guidance, saying "our revenue will be lower than our original guidance for the quarter" blaming it all on iPhone sales in China, i.e., "lower than anticipated iPhone revenue, primarily in Greater China, accounts for all of our revenue shortfall to our guidance and for much more than our entire year-over-year revenue decline", and now expects to make only $84 billion in the first fiscal quarter, an 8% drop from the consensus estimate of $91 billion, and sharply lower from the previous revenue guidance of $89-$93 billion given just two months ago, prompting numerous question just how bad and how quickly things must have deteriorated for AAPL not to see this 2 months ago.

The stated reason for the revenue guidance cut - weakness across emerging markets, with China in particular, to wit:

While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China. In fact, most of our revenue shortfall to our guidance, and over 100 percent of our year-over-year worldwide revenue decline, occurred in Greater China across iPhone, Mac and iPad. China’s economy began to slow in the second half of 2018. The government-reported GDP growth during the September quarter was the second lowest in the last 25 years. We believe the economic environment in China has been further impacted by rising trade tensions with the United States. As the climate of mounting uncertainty weighed on financial markets, the effects appeared to reach consumers as well, with traffic to our retail stores and our channel partners in China declining as the quarter progressed. And market data has shown that the contraction in Greater China’s smartphone market has been particularly sharp.

Speaking to CNBC, Tim Cook said that "it’s clear that the economy began to slow there for the second half, and what I believe to be the case is the trade tensions between the United States and China put additional pressure on their economy."

It wasn't just China, with the company at least trying to spread the blame and saying that "we expected economic weakness in some emerging markets. This turned out to have a significantly greater impact than we had projected."

In addition, as most channel checks had confirmed long ago, Apple said that "this and other factors resulted in fewer iPhone upgrades than we had anticipated."

Diversion aside, the message was clear: Apple just said that China has had a not so little "glitch" in its economy, while indirectly accusing China of boycotting Apple products, something China warned would happen back in August when a Global Times op-ed said that "China Threatens Apple With "Anger And Nationalist Sentiment" If It Doesn't Share The Wealth."

Meanwhile, we look forward to China accusing Apple of spreading "fake news" that China's economy is a disaster, and leading to an even greater drop in Apple sales in China, which - as everyone knows - is one of the biggest markets for Apple.

That, plus anger at the ongoing trade war with the US, and there is the answer what will be the catalyst to bring both earnings and the market significantly lower in the near future.

Apple stocks, which was halted for 20 minutes, reopened at 4:50pm ET, and instantly tumbled 8%, sliding to $145 from a Wednesday close of $158, and losing $56Bn in market cap.

As context, here are the market caps of some other companies:

Sony: $61BN

Mondelez $58.2BN

Sberbank: $57.6BN

Daimler: $55BN

TMobile: $54BN

Baidu: $55.2BN

Apple's plunge is dragging the NASDAQ ETF, the QQQ, down 1.7%...

... and the Dow futures, which are over 200 points lower.

Tim Cook's full letter/8-K is below: