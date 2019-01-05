"The Criminals Who Run The Deep State Will Be Exposed": Kim Dotcom Teases "Next Round Of Leaks"

Hacker and serial entrepreneur Kim Dotcom is out with a new prediction for 2019:

"Get ready for the next round of leaks."

I’m happy you are more informed than ever. 2019 will reveal so much more. Get ready for the next round of leaks. Monumental stuff 😎 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 5, 2019

Dotcom then tweeted "This year the criminals who run the Deep State will be exposed," adding "The shareholders profiting from war and chaos. The billionaires who turn democracy into an illusion. They own politicians, judges and all your data. They are the biggest pirates in history. Want to know who they are?"

For those paying attention, Dotcom dropped massive breadcrumbs going all the way back to 2015 regarding the WikiLeaks release of Hillary Clinton's emails during the 2016 US election.

And while he's has made headlines for years, in February Dotcom boldly stated that the DNC "hack" which kicked off the Russian election interference narrative was bogus, tweeting: "Let me assure you, the DNC hack wasn't even a hack. It was an insider with a memory stick. I know this because I know who did it and why."

Dotcom says he offered to produce evidence to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, twice, and they never even replied to him.

Let me assure you, the DNC hack wasn’t even a hack. It was an insider with a memory stick. I know this because I know who did it and why. Special Counsel Mueller is not interested in my evidence. My lawyers wrote to him twice. He never replied. 360 pounds!https://t.co/AGRO0sFx7s https://t.co/epXtv0t1uN — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 18, 2018

Apparently Mueller is only interested in the chosen narrative, regardless of whether or not the glove fits.