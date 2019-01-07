McElligott: "This Is Exactly The Trade I've Been Anticipating"

Having correctly predicted the post-October market rout, over the past month Nomura's cross-asset strategist Charlie McElligott was more recently calling for what one could call an imminent bear market rally. And in the two weeks since Christmas, he got just that, writing in a note this morning that "this is the exact tactical rally I’ve been anticipating on a run back towards 2600+."

To be sure, as noted over the weekend, there have been numerous reason for why the animal spirits should - at long last - break out, with McElligott listing 4 specific ones including:

Dovish Fed near-term capitulation (STIRs implying no further hikes / partial 2019 cut, while most-importantly, Powell stated a willingness to alter the balance-sheet run-off—although I’d note that this remains only a “break glass” option for the Fed)

That said, Friday's ramp, which McElligott dubs a "very-FOMO scramble" was mostly catalyzed by Fed Chair Powell’s modest “about-face” from two weeks ago, "obviously boosted by relief from monster Jobs / AHE prints)" with the result being funds "renting" longs for a quick and easy trade. A few more comments from the Nomura strategist on Powell's dramatic Friday U-turn:

Powell has once-again “bent the knee” to market vigilantes in regards to removing the “Fed policy error” left-tail concern and addressing “downside risk” fears (“…listening sensitively to the message markets are sending”);

It was therefore to be expected that the market's knee-jerk to Powell’s comments were a powerful “easing” impulse of what had been the most “restrictive” US financial conditions seen in years, with his message simultaneously

sending USD lower relaxing US “real yields” driving Equities volatility sharply lower and tightening credit spreads dramatically

Even so, McElligott concedes that despite Friday's furious rally, the longer-term outlook for US Equities remains bearish, and is dictated by the 1) late-cycle nature of both the US- and global- economy, 2) the lagging effects of prior tightening / ongoing US balance-sheet runoff and 3) still-fading inflation expectations—all of which are “negatives” for stocks according to Nomura.

McElligott's conclusion:

This is why the environment will continue to see these sharp tactical “under-positioning” rallies in Equities where risk is “grabbed”—but also then too a willingness to fade / de-risk into those rallies and shift to an “up in quality” / more defensive posture as US growth converges lower in late-cycle fashion, and towards the struggling rest of world economy.

In short, enjoy the bear market rally while it lasts, but once the market starts questioning whether the Fed and other central banks are "dangerously" out of ammo to prevent the next recession, as the IMF warned over the weekend, all bets are off.