Trump To Deliver Emergency Primetime Address About Border Wall Amid Shutdown

With the federal government shutdown in its 17th day and rapidly approaching the longest shutdown on record (21 days), President Donald Trump said he would address the nation "on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border" on Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Ahead of Trump's tweet, The New York Times reported that the White House had officially made the request to the networks to interrupt their primetime schedules, however according to Times reporter Michael Grynbaum, at least two of the networks are hesitant, because of “skepticism about handing over airwaves for political statement."

ABC, CBS, NBC & Fox broadcast have all received White House request for airtime at 9pm Eastern on Tuesday,” Grynbaum reported. “No word yet if any network will agree.”

No word yet if any network will agree. https://t.co/F7W4YecDvX — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) January 7, 2019

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump will be traveling to the Southern border on Thursday.

President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 7, 2019

Will Trump finally put an end to the impasse over the Wall funding and announce that he will invoke a "national emergency" loophole in order to get the wall built? Find out tomorrow at 9pm, or most likely well in advance, as the contents of Trump's address are leaked in the next few hours.

Interestingly, as Trump announced this speech, US equity markets legged down notably.

This morning's "bad news" ISM print was "good news" for stocks, but "good news" that the shutdown may be nearing an end appears to be "bad news" for stocks?