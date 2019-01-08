Manafort's Lawyers Accidentally Reveal He Lied To Mueller About Kremlin-Linked Offer

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/08/2019 - 14:36

In an embarrassing twist to the ongoing Paul Manafort legal saga, Manafort's attorneys have inadvertently revealed some of the lies that Paul Manafort allegedly told Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to a reporter from the Guardian.

Because they failed to redact their filings, Manafort's attorneys revealed that their client "lied about sharing polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik", a former purportedly Kremlin-connected aide to Manafort who has been accused of participating in Manafort's efforts to conceal his income from his consulting work for former Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovich.

The filings also revealed that Manafort "was in contact with a third party" who had asked permission to drop Manafort's name during a meeting with the president.

In response to the Guardian reporter's tweets, another twitter user shared the text from the filing.

In the same filing, Manafort's lawyers also revealed that Mueller suspected Manafort of lying about authorizing the "third party" to communicate with administration officials on his behalf. Manafort had reportedly told Mueller that he didn't have any direct or indirect communications with the administration.

Manafort’s defense team disputed Mueller's claims that Manafort had intentionally lied about five different subjects, though they did not call a hearing to contest the allegations. Manafort's attorneys said a decision on a hearing should be made after the pre-sentence report had been finished.

The mistake was made when redacting the document: Reporters were able to access the blacked-out text by copy it from under the redactions.

In the filing, Manafort's lawyers also revealed that he was suffering from depression and anxiety due to him being in solitary confinement, and is at times confined to a wheelchair because of gout. The filing also contained their response to allegations that Manafort lied to the special counsel, with his lawyers arguing that Manafort's "lies" were really just cases of mistaken or muddled memory.

