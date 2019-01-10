China Accuses "Canadian Elites" Of "White Supremacy" Over Prosecution Of Huawei CFO

Justin Trudeau has already been accused of being a misogynist. Now his entire government is being accused of White Supremacy by the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa over its insistence that China release two Canadians - including a former diplomat who were detained by Chinese authorities last month, despite China's insistence that both men "without a doubt" posed a threat to Chinese national security.

In the op-ed, published by Ottawa's the Hill Times newspaper, ambassador Lu Shaye lashed out at Canadian "elites [who] completely dismissed China’s law and presumptuously urged China to immediately release their citizens." He also accused Canada of enforcing a double standard by detaining Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou despite her not having committed a violation of Canadian law. Canadians have shown intense concern over the wellbeing of their citizens, but Lu accused them of behaving thoughtlessly and cruelly toward Meng.

However, on the prior groundless detention of Chinese citizen Meng Wanzhou by Canada at the behest of the United States, these same people made utterly different comments. They insisted that Canada’s detention of a Chinese citizen who was transferring planes at the airport was "acting in accordance with law," though Meng has not been charged with any violation of Canadian law. It’s understandable that these Canadians are concerned about their own citizens. But have they shown any concern or sympathy for Meng after she was illegally detained and deprived of freedom? Without violating any Canadian law, Meng was arrested last month and put in handcuffs just as she was changing planes at the Vancouver International Airport. It seems that, to some people, only Canadian citizens shall be treated in a humanitarian manner and their freedom deemed valuable, while Chinese people do not deserve that.

Lu pointed out the hypocrisy in Canadian officials' insistence that Meng's detention was just because Canada is a country that respects the "rule of law," implying that China isn't.

When China called on the Canadian side to release Meng and ensure her legal and legitimate rights and interests, those elites claimed in the media that Canada is a country of rule of law and has an independent judiciary, and therefore it must comply with the judicial proceeding. However, in the case of detention of Canadian citizens in China who violated China’s law, those elites completely dismissed China’s law and presumptuously urged China to immediately release their citizens. It seems that, to those people, the laws of Canada or other Western countries are laws and must be observed, while China’s laws are not and shouldn’t be respected.

In a repudiation of the US's accusations that Huawei has helped the Chinese government spy on western rivals, Lu pointed out that while Canada has objected to Huawei, it hasn't shown a similar level of concern about cyberespionage efforts carried out by the US - including those that were exposed in the sensitive NSA documents stolen by former contractor Edward Snowden.

Some people in Canada, without any evidence, have been hyping the idea that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government and poses security threats to Canada and other Western countries, and that Chinese law requires China’s enterprises to collaborate with the government in espionage activities. However, these same people have conveniently ignored the PRISM Program, Equation Group, and Echelon—global spying networks operated by some countries that have been engaging in large-scale and organized cyber stealing, and spying and surveillance activities on foreign governments, enterprises, and individuals. These people also took a laissez-faire attitude toward a country that infringes on its citizens’ privacy rights through the Patriot Act. They shouted for a ban by the Five Eyes alliance countries (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States) on the use of Huawei equipment by these countries’ own enterprises, which is literally a government-controlled action.

When Canada creates its national security laws, Lu says, it seems espionage carried out by western governments is deemed essential to national security, while China's espionage efforts are branded a threat.

When making laws for national security and intelligence, China has drawn references from the relevant laws of the U.S., Canada, and other Western countries. Something is considered as "safeguarding national security" when it is done by Western countries. But it is termed "conducting espionage" when done by China. What’s the logic?

Though Canada considers itself a bastion of liberal values, Lu claimed that double standards like this one stem from the same western "white supremacy" that has made "the rule of law" nothing more than a tool for political ends - despite the seemingly endless stream of virtue-signaling.

The reason why some people are used to arrogantly adopting double standards is due to Western egotism and white supremacy. In such a context, the rule of law is nothing but a tool for their political ends and a fig leaf for their practising hegemony in the international arena. What they have been doing is not showing respect for the rule of law, but mocking and trampling the rule of law.

Meanwhile, China has clearly indicated that it intends to prosecute Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for threatening national security - though they've offered the caveat that both cases are still "under investigation", leaving an opening to release the two men, presumably if Canada decides to drop its prosecution of Meng. Both men have been denied access to legal representation.