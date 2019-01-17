Trump Tells Pelosi Her Trips Are Postponed Due To Shutdown Unless She Flies Commercial

Just one day after Speaker Pelosi chose to exercise her right to not invite the President to give his "State of the Union" address, Trump has responded.

In a letter to Nancy Pelosi, President Trump explains that he will be postponing her trip to various foreign countries due to the shutdown.

Dear Madame Speaker: Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate. I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative. I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding, and security it so desperately deserves!

Amusingly, Fox News reports that Speaker Pelosi was due to leave for her trip at 3pm.

Meanwhile, according to Fox News reporter, Chad Pergram, "furious calls" are going "back and forth" from The Hill to the State to the Pentagon and White House.

The Daily Caller's Benny Johnson reports that the bus of congressional Democrats had already left the Capitol on it's way to a military jet to fly to Europe, and were en route when they heard that Trump had canceled their trip, forcing the bus to turn around, and "members were "furious"."

Judging by the level of rhetoric - we are absolutely nowhere near escaping the shutdown. Some overnight tweets from Trump say it all.

'Tit'... meet 'tat'

"It demeans the office is the presidency because it is so petty," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says of Trump's decision to deny Nancy Pelosi use of a military plane for a planned overseas trip (which we presume means he did not think Pelosi's decision to rescind Trump's SOTU speech invitation "demeaned the office of the Speaker"?)