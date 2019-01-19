Yellow Vests Battle Tear Gas And Aggressive Riot Cops During 10th Week Of Chaotic Protests

Despite freezing temperatures and rain, tens of thousands of Yellow Vest protesters took to streets across France on Saturday for a tenth consecutive week of demonstrations, completely ignoring French President Emmanuel Macron's call for a "national debate" - the latest scheme we can add to the pile of failed gimmicks aimed at stopping the movement.

And while the MSM is largely ignoring the size and scope of the protests, independent journalists, select foreign news outlets and others have been documenting the mayhem.

Protesters assembled by the Invalides plaza near the National Assembly and marched through the city's Left Bank in freezing temperatures. The demonstrations were largely peaceful but, according to reporters, clashes broke out late in the afternoon between police and demonstrators, some wearing masks, in Paris' central Invalides district. Protesters threw firecrackers, bottles and stones at the police who responded with water cannon and tear gas to push them back. Authorities said there were around 7,000 protesters in Paris, some of whom gathered near the world-famous Champs Elysees, while there were similar demonstrations in major cities across France. Rallies took place in Toulouse, Lyon, Rouen and other cities. According to the French Interior Ministry, there were less protestors across France on Saturday, with the official number standing at 27,000 at around 2pm local time.

A fire broke out at the Joan of Arc station in Toulouse, causing people to rush out and evacuate. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A fire broke out at the Joan of Arc station in Toulouse, causing people to rush out and evacuate. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

