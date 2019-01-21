May Rules Out Changes To Good Friday Agreement, Offers Parliament More Control Over Trade Negotiations

Update 3: In his rebuttal, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn declared that "nothing has changed" on May's end, and that a deal will only become workable when the Prime Minister agrees to surrender some of her infamous "red lines" - presumably a reference to Tories insistence that the UK leave the single market and customs union.

There is a clear majority in this House to support a deal in principle and ratify results, but it would require face reality and accept that her deal has been defeated.

Before moving forward, May must rule out 'no deal' and stop the 'collossal waste of public money' being spent preparing for a no deal outcome.

Today, heralds the start of a Democratic process where this House will debate amendments that will determine how we navigate Brexit. I believe there may be a majority in the House for a proposal that would include a customs union a single market and an agreement that would ensure no race to the bottom on workers rights.

Corbyn said Labour will back amendments that seek to rule out the prospect of no deal...and also remain open to the prospect of a second referendum.

The pound has moved higher on May's deal outline as the lack of progress has raised the likelihood that Brexit will be delayed.

* * *

Update 2: After acknowledging that this weekend's car bombing in Derry was a stunning reminder of the high stakes of the Brexit process, May laid out her "Plan B" Brexit deal by setting forth six key issues that have dominated talks to date:

The right way to rule out 'no deal' would be for the House to pass a deal, not delaying Article 50.

No second referendum (May believes there isn't a majority for the second referendum, and even if there was, it would sow chaos and would strengthen the hand of those hoping to break up our United Kingdom. It would also require delaying Article 50 which - see point 1). We must respect the Good Friday Agreement and not allow the return of a hard border. This government will not reopen the Good Friday Agreement. We must figure out what kind of deal would pass Parliament then take this back to the EU. Ensuring Parliament has a "proper say" in the outcome of the eventual trade deal between the UK and EU to help assure the EU that an agreement won't be sabotaged by Parliament at the last minute. As the negotiations progress, we will look to deliver confidential committee sessions to avoid undermining negotiations. Finally, we will reach out beyond this House and engage more fully with businesses, civil society and trade unions. We must provide Parliament with a guarantee that we will not erode workers rights. A number of members have made powerful representations about anxieties facing EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU. We have already committed to allowing EU citizens to stay in the UK and continue to access benefits in both a deal and no deal scenario. When we role out the scheme in full on March 30, the government will waive the application fee so there is no financial barrier for any EU nationals who wish to stay.

The vote on the motion to pass the updated deal will be held on Jan. 29. May will continue meeting with representatives from all parties as well as representatives from trade unions and the business community.

* * *

Update: With May expected to begin speaking any minute, the BBC's Deputy Political editor has some updates on what May's expected to say:

May on her feet in Commons shortly - she 'll say more work to do on backstop, but hearing also she might scrap the fee for EU nationals who want to stay after Brexit, and promise select committees and other parties a bigger role in second phase of the negotiations — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 21, 2019

May expected to promise 'she will consider how we might meet our obligations to the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland in a way that can command the greatest possible support in the House, and then take these conclusions of these discussions back to the EU' — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 21, 2019

PM also expected absolutely to rule out reopening the Good Friday agreement - statement soon on @BBCNews — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 21, 2019

* * *

After days of increasingly fraught - and ultimately fruitless - 'cross party' talks, Prime Minister Theresa May will offer a motion to move ahead with her "Plan B" Brexit deal, which is widely expected to mostly resemble "Plan A", with a few minor tweaks. On Tuesday, the Commons voted down May's deal by a historic 230 vote margin, the most crushing defeat endured by a British government since the 1920s. But May's hope that the defeat would help bring the EU27 to the table has been dashed. The bloc's leaders have affirmed that, while they might be willing to make adjustments to the political statement setting out a framework for the trade deal that is expected to be negotiated during the post-Brexit Day transition period.

According to Reuters, the proposals that May is expected to bring before Parliament on Tuesday will focus on winning more concessions from the EU. May will make a statement in parliament at 1530 GMT (10:30 am ET), where she is expected to put forward a motion on her proposed next steps on Brexit.

"It is clear already that a significant number of colleagues have expressed concerns around the backstop and that is one of the areas that we are going to be looking at," May’s spokesman told reporters.

However, a 'cross party' group of rebel MPs who are reportedly plotting to seize power from May's government with an amendment that, if passed, would defy centuries of precedent could throw a wrench in the works.

May's remarks before Parliament will be broadcast live below: