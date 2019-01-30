Trump Slams "Naive" Intel Officials: "Go Back To School... Be Careful Of Iran"

Responding to the avalanche of media hype surrounding US intelligence officials' comments yesterday that appeared to contradict practically everything that President Trump has been warning about (or celebrating), he has come out swinging in his usual Tweeted way.

His first tweet appears to indicate he knows better...

"The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different."

However, Trump continues, they remain a major threat:

"but...a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. "

After making an unfortunate typo:

" There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back."

Trump then makes the ironic suggestion that....

"Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

The Deep State will not be happy.