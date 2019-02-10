Yale Newspaper Publishes Guide To Destroying "White Boy" Lives Using "Stasi Tactics"

Authored by Monica Showalter via The American Thinker,

At the Yale Daily News, East Germany had nothing on the paper's opinion editor, Isis Davis-Marks.

The Nazi SS had nothing. The Castroite Cuban turbas had nothing. Mao's cultural revolution had nothing.

Here's what Davis-Marks has in mind for Yale college kids:

Everyone knows a white boy with shiny brown hair and a saccharine smile that conceals his great ambitions. He could be in Grand Strategy or the Yale Political Union. Maybe he's the editor-in-chief of the News. He takes his classes. He networks. And, when it comes time for graduation, he wins all the awards. One day, I'll turn on the television — or, who knows, maybe televisions will be obsolete by this point — and I'll see him sitting down for his Senate confirmation hearing. Yes, he'll be a bit older, with tiny wrinkles sprouting at the corners of his eyes and a couple of gray hairs jutting out of the top of his widow's peak. But that smile, that characteristic saccharine smile, will remain the same. When I'm watching the white boy — who is now a white man by this point — on CNN, I'll remember a racist remark that he said, an unintentional utterance that he made when he had one drink too many at a frat party during sophomore year. I'll recall a message that he accidentally left open on a computer when he forgot to log out of iMessage, where he likened a woman's body to a particularly large animal. I'll kick myself for forgetting to screenshot the evidence.

She concludes...

We allow things to skate by. We forget. We say, "No, he couldn't have done that," or, "But he's so nice." No questions are asked when our friends accept job offers from companies that manufacture weapons or contribute to gentrification in cities. We merely smile at them and wave as we walk across our residential college courtyards and do nothing. Thirty years later, we kick ourselves when it's too late. But I can't do that anymore — I can't let things slip by. I'm watching you, white boy. And this time, I'm taking the screenshot.

So here we have the lovely state of affairs at Yale University, which gave this mediocrity - after a clearly cosseted upbringing among the elites - an admission slot.

She's urging her fellow students to follow white males around, monitor them, spy on them, screenshot them, and document everything they do, in the hopes of ruining their careers at some point 30 years down the line. If she knew anything about the history of socialism or communism, which, to make charitable assumptions, she doesn't, she's in fact calling for a Stasi-like atmosphere, as seen in The Lives of Others, all because she was so inspired by the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, with the Senate Democrats' last desperate tactic of bringing up false stories dating from college as a means of sinking Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Davis-Marks has been steeped in the culture of political correctness and identity politics, and it doesn't take long for political correctness policing to start turning into the tactics of the Stasi. Here she says she would like to get an early start through thought-police tactics starting at Yale, to ensure that she can make charges stick. The records on P.C. transgressions will be made, the records will be kept, and the records pulled out at the convenient times to ensure that no one from Yale succeeds should he have the temerity of being a white male. As an aside, the fraud potential of this is pretty impressive. But the idea of being monitored by who knows whom, and recorded by resentful and bitter fellow students, really is something. Obviously, that should end the social capital of the place — no one will be able to trust anyone, and what is P.C. today might just be different from what is P.C. tomorrow, so the potential for harm is amazing. And everyone at Yale, presumably thinking about his future career, will from now on be on his toes, much as East Germans were during the Stasi era.

It's frankly pretty chilling. What's more, she's likely to get away with it, having mastered the use of race and sex cards all her life as chits to power and always being rewarded for them. Now she finds it's not enough. The tactics must be turbocharged with Stasi tactics, making everyone as bitter and resentful as she is, despite the opportunities she's had.

One can imagine that with this free-form self-appointed Stasi proposal she's made for everyone at Yale, she's going to be screen-shot, too. What a nice place Yale is going to be.