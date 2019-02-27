Gambino Heir: Michael Cohen Better Watch Out In Prison, "Inmates Love Trump And Hate Rats"

Giovanni Gambino has a warning for Michael Cohen: keep your mouth shut in prison because "inmates love Trump and hate rats."

The 43-year-old son of the late Sicilian mob boss Francesco 'Ciccio' Gambino and cousin to crime boss Carlo Gambino told the Daily Mail that if Cohen wants to live through his prison experience, he better watch what he says.

"Inmates love Trump, and hate rats. If he wants to get out alive, he better keep his mouth shut about Trump," said Gambino.

While President Trump was in Vietnam negotiating with North Korea, Cohen testified in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, accusing Trump of racism, lying and cheating.

Before Cohen's testimony, Trump tweeted from Hanoi: "Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!"

In December, Trump called cohen a "Rat," "after the FBI did something that was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started" by breaking into Cohen's office.

Giovanni Gambino agreed with Trump's take: "President Trump is right by calling Cohen a Rat,' Giovanni said. 'Cohen unnecessarily lied to the FBI and stupidly incriminated himself." 'Unfortunately he might face the same fate as Whitey Bulger,' Giovanni added, referring to the infamous Boston crime boss turned FBI informant.

In October, Bulger was brutally killed inside a federal prison in West Virginia in a suspected mafia hit. Cohen addressed the allegation that he is a 'rat' in his testimony on Wednesday, saying: 'I have been smeared as a rat by the President of the United States. The truth is much different ... I have always tried to live a life of loyalty, friendship, generosity and compassion.' -Daily Mail

Cohen is expected to turn himself over to federal custody on May 6 to begin a 36-month sentence for six financial crimes unrelated to President Trump, one count related to paying off a woman who claims she had an affair with Trump over a decade ago, and one count of making a false statement to congress.

US District Judge William Pauley recommended that he serve his sentence at FCI Otisville - a minimum-security prison around 70 miles northwest of New York City known as one of the "cushiest" in the federal prison system, according to the Daily Mail. It is often requested by Jewish inmates such as Cohen due to their accommodation of religious and dietary needs. That said, it's up to the Bureau of Prisons to determine where Cohen actually serves out his term.