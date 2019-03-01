Just 37% Polled Found Cohen Testimony Credible

A new Hill-HarrisX poll found that just 37% of registered voters found Michael Cohen's public testimony credible. According to The Hill's Matthew Sheffield, 'revelations' from President Trump's former personal attorney are unlikely to be a political game-changer.

Thirty-seven percent of registered voters contacted Feb. 28 and March 1 for The Hill-HarrisX poll said they found Cohen's testimony credible, compared to 25 percent who said they did not find him credible. Thirty-nine percent said they had not yet formed an opinion of Cohen's testimony. Democrats were much more likely to believe Cohen, with 58 saying they found his testimony credible and just 11 percent saying they did not find him credible. -The Hill

Less than half of Republicans, 48%, said Cohen's testimony was not believable, while 15% thought it was credible. 37% of Republicans are undecided.

Cohen's credibility was repeatedly assailed by Republican lawmakers during Wednesday's appearance in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee - arguing that he was willing to lie about President Trump to reduce his three-year prison sentence.

Unfortunately for Cohen, he may end up spending more time in the can if the Department of Justice entertains a criminal referral issued by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) accusing Cohen of perjuring himself, and making "numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact."

In yesterday’s hearing, Michael Cohen made at least six false statements.@RepMarkMeadows and I have referred Mr. Cohen to the Justice Department for perjury.



Looks like he lied to Congress. Again.https://t.co/q3cj0AywFU — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 28, 2019

President Trump and the White House have also slammed Cohen - with the president tweeting on Friday morning that his former attorney had committed perjury "on a scale not seen before."

Michael Cohen’s book manuscript shows that he committed perjury on a scale not seen before. He must have forgotten about his book when he testified. What does Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, say about this one. Is he being paid by Crooked Hillary. Using her lawyer? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

According to the Hill-HarrisX poll, "Self-identified independent voters were much more likely to say they had no opinion about Cohen's testimony. Almost half, 48 percent, said they were unsure while 35 percent said he was credible and 18 percent said he was not."

Women, meanwhile, were less likely to have formed an opinion at all - with 49% saying they were unsure what to think of Cohen, 32% believing him, and 19% saying they did not.

Forty-two percent of men said Cohen was credible, 31 percent said he was not, and 27 percent were unsure. The majority of younger voters, those between the ages of 18 and 34, said they had no opinion of Cohen. Fifty-six percent were unsure of his allegations. The latest Hill-HarrisX survey was conducted among 996 registered voters and has a sampling margin of error of 3.11 percentage points. -The Hill

Is anyone surprised?