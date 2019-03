'Witch Hunt' Intensifies: Full List Of 81 People Hit With House Judiciary Document Requests

The House Judiciary Committee fired off 81 document requests in their sweeping investigation of President Trump and his inner circle. According to Axios, the probe will focus on 3 broad areas of interest: allegations of obstruction of justice, public corruption and other abuses of power.

Letter recipients include; WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, the NRA, Michael Flynn and Flynn Jr., Michael Cohen, Steve Bannon, George Papadopoulos, the Trump sons, and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

"It's all a hoax," said President Trump on Monday when asked if he would cooperate with the investigation led by Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). "I cooperate all the time with everybody. You know, the beautiful thing, no collusion," said Trump - who has also referred to the ongoing investigations a "witch hunt."

On Sunday, Nadler told ABC News that he believes Trump obstructed justice.

"Do you think the president obstructed justice?" asked ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

"Yes, I do," replied Nadler.

The document requests sent to 81 individuals and entities tied to Trump and allegations of possible misconduct ask for recipients to respond by March 18, two weeks from now.

The full list