Trump Blasts "Stone Cold Crazy" Dem's Latest "Fishing Expedition" As Presidential Harassment

A day after the House Judiciary Committee fired off 81 document requests in their sweeping investigation of the President and his inner circle, Trump has responded with an angry tweet accusing the Committee chairman of attempting to “harass” his associates in a wide-ranging probe into Trump’s administration, campaign and businesses.

Trump initialy said:

"It's all a hoax," said President Trump on Monday when asked if he would cooperate with the investigation led by Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). "I cooperate all the time with everybody. You know, the beautiful thing, no collusion," said Trump - who has also referred to the ongoing investigations a "witch hunt."

Overnight he retweeted some comments from Fox's Sean Hannity:

“We the people will now be subjected to the biggest display of modern day McCathyism....which is the widest fishing net expedition....every aspect of the presidents life....all in order to get power back so they can institute Socialism.”

And this morning, he has come out swinging: "Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY. 81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!"

Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY. 81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

But, Trump was not done:

The greatest overreach in the history of our Country. The Dems are obstructing justice and will not get anything done. A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

And summed it all up in two words:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Ironically, during all the tempests of the last few weeks, a Wall Street Journal–NBC News poll in recent days indicated that Trump’s job performance wins the approval of 46 percent of adults - up 3 points.