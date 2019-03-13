Facebook And Instagram Suffer Widespread Global Outage

Facebook and Instagram users around the world reported outages on Wednesday, beginning with reports from south-eastern England and spreading into the United States and South America.

#Facebook is down or having service trouble, based on user reports/other sources https://t.co/F8PDm0N9HF ~bd — downrightnow (@downrightnow) March 13, 2019

Users have either been greeted with a message that reads: "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on getting it fixed as soon as we can," or were timed out on their connection.

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram each have more than two billion monthly active users around the world.

The cause of the outage is unknown, however users took to Twitter to discuss: