Trump Touts USA Today Poll On Mueller 'Witch Hunt': "Very Few Think It Is Legit" 

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/18/2019 - 12:59

A new USA Today / Suffolk University poll has found that trust in special counsel Robert Mueller has eroded, and that half of Americans now agree that President Trump has been the victim of a "witch hunt." 

Fifty percent say they agree with Trump's assertion that the special counsel's investigation is a "witch hunt" and that he has been subjected to more investigations than previous presidents because of politics; 47 percent disagree. Just 3 percent don't have an opinion. -USA Today

The poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted between March 13 and March 17 also found that support for impeachment has dropped since last October by 10%, to 28% - however a 52% majority said they have "little or no trust in the president's denials that his 2016 campaign colluded with Moscow." 

(We're guessing that would be the other half of those polled who don't think it's a "witch hunt.")

That said - 30% of those polled express "a lot of trust in Trump's denialsof collusion, the highest to date. 

Meanwhile, just 28% said they trust Mueller to be fair and accurate, the lowest level to date and down five points since December. 

Trump's busy weekend on Twitter

This weekend saw a flurry of tweets and retweets from Trump on a wide variety of topics. On Friday, Trump tweeted that "there should be no Mueller report - sentiment he retweeted on Sunday. 

He also retweeted a statement by Disobedient Media's William Craddick that "Russiagate was designed in part to help the UK counter Russian influence by baiting the United States into taking a hard line against them."

Supporters chimed in as well:

