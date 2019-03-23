MSNBC's Joy Reid Suggests Cover-Up Underway With Mueller Report

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested on Saturday that there may be a cover-up underway at the Justice Department now that the Mueller report has been submitted.

Reid - who engaged in a cover-up campaign of her own when she flat out lied about writing homophobic blog posts between 2007 and 2009 - said that President Trump "essentially controls" Attorney General William Barr in what "feels like the seeds of a cover-up."

In short, Reid Barr - who has faithfully served some of Trump's biggest establishment enemies for most of his career, and is extremely good friends with special counsel Robert Mueller (who attended the weddings of two of Barr's daughters) - is now involved in "the seeds of a cover-up.'

MSNBC conspiracy theorist Joy Reid on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report: "It feels like the seeds of a cover-up are here." pic.twitter.com/rZMF76nBWc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2019

Let's review Reid's actual "cover-up" - when she said her website was the victim of a homophobic hacker who 'inserted' all those anti-gay comments to make her look bad; via the Huffington Post's Hayley Miller:

After screenshots appearing to capture dozens of her past homophobic blog posts were tweeted the previous week, Reid told Mediaite last Monday that she didn’t author the posts. According to her initial statement, “an unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material ... to include offensive and hateful references.” Reid said that the newly revealed content “seems to be part of an effort to taint my character with false information.” “I can state unequivocally that it does not represent the original entries,” she said. “I hope that whoever corrupted the site recognizes the pain they have caused, not just to me, but to my family and communities that I care deeply about: LGBTQ, immigrants, people of color and other marginalized groups.” But the hacking claims fell apart under scrutiny from several media outlets. Documents and statements provided to HuffPost by Reid’s hired cybersecurity consultant, Jonathan Nichols, failed to prove Reid’s blog had been hacked or that the disputed posts were in fact fraudulent.

Reid issued an apology for her old posts, which included a photoshopped image of Sen. John McCain's head over the Virginia Tech gunman -who the establishment left began to venerate ever since they found out he hated Trump.

