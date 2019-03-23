New Jersey AG Sues 'Ghost Gun' Company Over Illegal Sale To Special Agent

New Jersey’s attorney general on Friday sued a California "ghost gun" company that ships 80% completed assault rifles and pistols to buyers who don't need a background check by simply completing the remaining 20% of the gun at home, reported Bloomberg.

The civil lawsuit against U.S. Patriot Armory claims the company sold an AR-15 80% Pistol Kit to a special agent after receiving a cease-and-desist letter to halt sales in New Jersey.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, said the complaint is the first in the country by a state against a ghost gun manufacture.

"New Jersey law is clear, ghost guns are illegal in our state," Grewal said. "Since U.S. Patriot Armory decided to ignore our laws and advertise and sell ghost guns to New Jersey residents, I'm taking action. We're filing the first state civil enforcement action against a ghost gun company to demand penalties and to get an order blocking New Jersey sales. This is my message to the entire ghost gun industry: If you continue selling dangerous and unlawful weapons into our state, we will come after you in court, just like we did against U.S. Patriot Armory today."

These weapons are known as ghost guns because there are no serial numbers engraved on the frame. Buyers of the incomplete weapon legally bypass background checks and registration regulations.

The lower receiver, which by law is legally considered a gun, can be completed from an 80% receiver without filing government paperwork or identity checks. The remaining 20% of the work can be completed using a standard drill press.

YouTube video describes the process of ghost gun building

California-based U.S. Patriot Armory did not respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment.

The complaint also seeks a court order instructing U.S. Patriot Armory to include a disclaimer on its website warning that ghost guns are illegal in the state. Residents face five years in prison for purchasing ghost guns, and ten years if it's an assault rifle, Grewal said.

State governments are frightened that criminals and or even terrorist are acquiring untraceable AR-15 ghost guns. In the next several years, states are expected to band together to outlaw these weapons.