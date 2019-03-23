Numbers Don't Lie: Trump's Free Speech Executive Order Could Cost Colleges Billions

Authored by Grace Gottschling via Campus Reform,

In light of President Trump’s executive order directing government agencies to restrict and remove federal research funding from universities that infringe on students’ rights to free speech, Campus Reform compiled existing government data to determine exactly how much federal research money is doled out each year.

The National Science Foundation, a government agency, produces annual spending reports regarding government-funded research in higher education. Campus Reform analyzed the numerous sets of data from 2017 and created a single report with the most relevant statistics to create a reader-friendly, comprehensive document.

Readers can identify what an individual state spends on “Research & Development” (R&D) and what percentage of that number is comprised of federal, state, and institution dollars, among other categories.

Each state and American territory can be found in the report along with what public and private colleges in that state receive in total R&D funding versus all federal funding. The report also details which colleges in each state and territory receive federal R&D funding and how much funding was received in 2017.

This Campus Reform report can be viewed below. For an interactive version of the report, click here.