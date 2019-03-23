Twitter Bans User For Laughing At Rachel Maddow's Tears Of Despair Over Mueller Report

As left-wing news outlets were forced to cover the completion of the Mueller report sans high-level indictments (Trump Jr., for example), Rachel Maddow had a grand-mal meltdown after having been forced by MSNBC to cancel a fishing trip and drive in to work on a Friday night.

Maddow fought back tears as she reported on her own collapsing narrative, to which Twitter user 'Karli Bonne' (@kbq2251) posted a video of herself laughing at Maddow's despair.

As the video began to go viral, Twitter suspended her account.

Bonne then tweeted the video from another account (@kbq225) which was quickly amplified by actor James Woods, who truly gives zero f*cks now that Hollywood has blacklisted him being openly conservative.

#Maddow either choking on kitty litter chunks or facing the hard cold reality she's the worst journalist in television history. Always certain, but rarely right... #LifeIsJoyous — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2019

#Maddow was actually crying. Crying! Not since her drunken liar goddess #Hillary got pummeled in the election have I seen such agony etched onto the face of this bonehead. Dear God, this is so much fun... #MuellerReport — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2019

Cry me a river!!! They just suspended my account again!! @kbq2251 wth not even a email this time O well here we go again!! Thanks schills I'm still lol no collusion!😂🤣🤣🤣 — Karli Bonne'⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kbq225) March 23, 2019

The original account (@kbq2251) who posted the video of Rachel Maddow Crying has been Suspended by Twitter.



Spread this video everywhere because Twitter obviously doesn’t want you to see it. pic.twitter.com/Gq6iSYIfMT — ALX 🇺🇸 ❌ (@alx) March 23, 2019

Don't know whether Maddow was crying or not, but the @kbq2251 Twitter account that claimed she was has been suspended — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 23, 2019

The reactions to Maddow's meltdown have been hilarious.

I called her this morning and got her VM.



I called her this morning and got her VM.

She said she's in a glass case of emotion but she should be back for Starbucks happy hour this afternoon. #MaddowMeltdown #2020Hopeful — 🐦Whitney🐦 (@WhitneyChirps) March 23, 2019