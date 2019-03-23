Twitter Bans User For Laughing At Rachel Maddow's Tears Of Despair Over Mueller Report

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/23/2019 - 15:40

As left-wing news outlets were forced to cover the completion of the Mueller report sans high-level indictments (Trump Jr., for example), Rachel Maddow had a grand-mal meltdown after having been forced by MSNBC to cancel a fishing trip and drive in to work on a Friday night. 

Maddow fought back tears as she reported on her own collapsing narrative, to which Twitter user 'Karli Bonne' (@kbq2251) posted a video of herself laughing at Maddow's despair

As the video began to go viral, Twitter suspended her account.

Bonne then tweeted the video from another account (@kbq225) which was quickly amplified by actor James Woods, who truly gives zero f*cks now that Hollywood has blacklisted him being openly conservative. 

The reactions to Maddow's meltdown have been hilarious. 