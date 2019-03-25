"It's Coming": Graham Vows To Investigate FBI's "Unprofessional Conduct" And 'Troubling' Behavior By Lynch, Comey

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a Monday press conference that he's going to get to the bottom of "unprofessional conduct" and "shady behavior" by the Justice Department and the FBI surrounding the 2016 US election, and will call on Attorney General William Barr to appoint another Special Counsel "that would look into what happened with the FISA warrant," and "what happened with the counterintelligence investigation."

Graham also laid out that while he hopes AG Barr will release as much of the Mueller report as possible, certain information would need to be redacted.

NEW: Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham says he hopes Attorney General Barr "will come to the committee, release as much as possible of the Mueller report." https://t.co/G4CCQM7Qte pic.twitter.com/d9jXBUd2VC — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2019

"The rule of law applies both to Republicans and Democrats," said Graham, one day after a four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report cleared Trump and his team of colluding with Russia to win the election, while AG Barr and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein cleared Trump of obstruction.

There was "unprofessional conduct" and "shady behavior" by @TheJusticeDept and @FBI, says @LindseyGrahamSC, adding they should have gone to candidate @realDonaldTrump to tell him people in his orbit were in contact with Russians — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 25, 2019

Graham says he's going to get to the bottom of former FBI Director James Comey's behavior in regards to the Clinton email investigation, the Weiner laptop, and the infamous "Tarmac" meeting between Bill Clinton and Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch, which the South Carolina Republican suggested was 'something more' than just a casual encounter.

"What makes no sense to me is that all the abuse by the Department of Justice, in the FBI the unprofessional conduct, the shady behavior — nobody seems think that's much important," Graham said of the "double standard" of alleged pro-Clinton and anti-Trump bias by officials pic.twitter.com/q3AgZbev2m — POLITICO (@politico) March 25, 2019

House Republicans led this charge last Congress. They are now in the minority and so Graham appears to be taking the baton.



That said, the rules of both chambers make it much easier for the House to investigate without the support of the minority than the Senate. — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) March 25, 2019

On Sunday night, Graham posted an ominous reply to Comey, after the former FBI Director posted a photo of a man in a forest with the caption "So many questions," to which Graham replied "Could not agree more. See you soon."

Could not agree more.



See you soon. https://t.co/KNGzyDizdq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile in the House, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is reportedly preparing criminal referrals for individuals who "perpetuated this hoax," according to journalist Paul Sperry.

BREAKING:Rep. Devin Nunes says House Intel has evidence Clinton operatives & hi-level FBI & DOJ officials started Trump-Russia investigation in "late 2015/early 2016" &that House GOP will be making criminal referrals to AG Barr for officials who "perpetuated this hoax" for 3+ yrs — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 24, 2019

Watch Graham's entire press conference below: